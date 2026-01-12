SegnaliSezioni
Sarowar Jahan

High Growth

Sarowar Jahan
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
4 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 39 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 348%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
49
Profit Trade:
37 (75.51%)
Loss Trade:
12 (24.49%)
Best Trade:
323.25 USD
Worst Trade:
-95.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 757.29 USD (23 512 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-511.64 USD (3 232 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (547.89 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
547.89 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.59
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.27%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
14
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 ore
Fattore di recupero:
15.17
Long Trade:
19 (38.78%)
Short Trade:
30 (61.22%)
Fattore di profitto:
5.39
Profitto previsto:
45.83 USD
Profitto medio:
74.52 USD
Perdita media:
-42.64 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-142.40 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-142.40 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
348.11%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.88 USD
Massimale:
148.00 USD (9.90%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
9.71% (145.20 USD)
Per equità:
0.22% (4.37 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 26
GBPUSD 19
EURUSD 3
AUDNZD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 1.5K
GBPUSD 659
EURUSD 39
AUDNZD 68
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 18K
GBPUSD 1.6K
EURUSD 173
AUDNZD 330
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +323.25 USD
Worst Trade: -95 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +547.89 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -142.40 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.83 × 110
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
FusionMarkets-Live
8.31 × 122
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
8.86 × 133
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
10.36 × 116
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
11.44 × 286
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
17.48 × 52
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
22.70 × 138
Earnex-Trade
25.09 × 274
Exness-MT5Real31
25.67 × 6
Exness-MT5Real38
29.07 × 146
This strategy targets high growth and involves frequent high drawdowns. There is a real risk of losing your funds.
Do not subscribe unless you fully understand the risks and can afford to lose your capital.


Telegram: Sarowar Jahan
Telegram Channel: Sarowar Jahan - Professional Forex Trader

Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.12 17:03
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.12 17:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.12 16:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.