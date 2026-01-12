- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
49
Profit Trade:
37 (75.51%)
Loss Trade:
12 (24.49%)
Best Trade:
323.25 USD
Worst Trade:
-95.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 757.29 USD (23 512 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-511.64 USD (3 232 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (547.89 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
547.89 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.59
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.27%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
14
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 ore
Fattore di recupero:
15.17
Long Trade:
19 (38.78%)
Short Trade:
30 (61.22%)
Fattore di profitto:
5.39
Profitto previsto:
45.83 USD
Profitto medio:
74.52 USD
Perdita media:
-42.64 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-142.40 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-142.40 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
348.11%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.88 USD
Massimale:
148.00 USD (9.90%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
9.71% (145.20 USD)
Per equità:
0.22% (4.37 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|26
|GBPUSD
|19
|EURUSD
|3
|AUDNZD
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.5K
|GBPUSD
|659
|EURUSD
|39
|AUDNZD
|68
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|18K
|GBPUSD
|1.6K
|EURUSD
|173
|AUDNZD
|330
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +323.25 USD
Worst Trade: -95 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +547.89 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -142.40 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 11
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|2.83 × 110
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|7.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|7.31 × 83
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|8.31 × 122
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|8.86 × 133
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|10.36 × 116
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|11.44 × 286
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|12.16 × 25
|
Coinexx-Live
|14.68 × 22
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|15.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|16.40 × 5
|
FxPro-MT5
|16.52 × 50
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|16.69 × 13
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|17.48 × 52
|
HFMarketsSA-Live2
|18.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
|22.70 × 138
|
Earnex-Trade
|25.09 × 274
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|25.67 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real38
|29.07 × 146
This strategy targets high growth and involves frequent high drawdowns. There is a real risk of losing your funds.
Do not subscribe unless you fully understand the risks and can afford to lose your capital.
Do not subscribe unless you fully understand the risks and can afford to lose your capital.
Telegram: Sarowar Jahan
Telegram Channel: Sarowar Jahan - Professional Forex Trader
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
39USD al mese
348%
0
0
USD
USD
2K
USD
USD
4
0%
49
75%
100%
5.38
45.83
USD
USD
10%
1:500