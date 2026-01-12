SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / High Growth
Sarowar Jahan

High Growth

Sarowar Jahan
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 39 USD per month
growth since 2025 348%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
49
Profit Trades:
37 (75.51%)
Loss Trades:
12 (24.49%)
Best trade:
323.25 USD
Worst trade:
-95.00 USD
Gross Profit:
2 757.29 USD (23 512 pips)
Gross Loss:
-511.64 USD (3 232 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (547.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
547.89 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.59
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.27%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
15.17
Long Trades:
19 (38.78%)
Short Trades:
30 (61.22%)
Profit Factor:
5.39
Expected Payoff:
45.83 USD
Average Profit:
74.52 USD
Average Loss:
-42.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-142.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-142.40 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
348.11%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.88 USD
Maximal:
148.00 USD (9.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.71% (145.20 USD)
By Equity:
0.22% (4.37 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 26
GBPUSD 19
EURUSD 3
AUDNZD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.5K
GBPUSD 659
EURUSD 39
AUDNZD 68
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 18K
GBPUSD 1.6K
EURUSD 173
AUDNZD 330
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +323.25 USD
Worst trade: -95 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +547.89 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -142.40 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.83 × 110
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
FusionMarkets-Live
8.31 × 122
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
8.86 × 133
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
10.36 × 116
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
11.44 × 286
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
17.48 × 52
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
22.70 × 138
Earnex-Trade
25.09 × 274
Exness-MT5Real31
25.67 × 6
Exness-MT5Real38
29.07 × 146
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
This strategy targets high growth and involves frequent high drawdowns. There is a real risk of losing your funds.
Do not subscribe unless you fully understand the risks and can afford to lose your capital.


Telegram: Sarowar Jahan
Telegram Channel: Sarowar Jahan - Professional Forex Trader

No reviews
2026.01.12 17:03
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.12 17:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.12 16:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
High Growth
39 USD per month
348%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
4
0%
49
75%
100%
5.38
45.83
USD
10%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.