Pavlo Plotnikov

Grid PAI EA

Pavlo Plotnikov
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
6 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 300 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 11%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:30
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
89
Gewinntrades:
68 (76.40%)
Verlusttrades:
21 (23.60%)
Bester Trade:
7.18 AUD
Schlechtester Trade:
-5.98 AUD
Bruttoprofit:
153.72 AUD (12 113 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-41.00 AUD (3 633 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
14 (21.02 AUD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
29.41 AUD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.53
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
67.97%
Letzter Trade:
3 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
33
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
3 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
6.32
Long-Positionen:
57 (64.04%)
Short-Positionen:
32 (35.96%)
Profit-Faktor:
3.75
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.27 AUD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.26 AUD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1.95 AUD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
5 (-17.83 AUD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-17.83 AUD (5)
Wachstum pro Monat :
11.02%
Algo-Trading:
98%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 AUD
Maximaler:
17.83 AUD (1.61%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
1.61% (17.83 AUD)
Kapital:
0.22% (2.45 AUD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
USDCAD.a 65
AUDUSD.a 24
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCAD.a 50
AUDUSD.a 36
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCAD.a 5.3K
AUDUSD.a 3.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +7.18 AUD
Schlechtester Trade: -6 AUD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 8
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 5
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +21.02 AUD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -17.83 AUD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Live Signal for Grid PAI-EA: A real-account demonstration of a safe grid trading strategy without martingale or lot increases. The EA trades adaptively, placing orders at optimal intervals to profit from ranging market volatility. Fully transparent – 3 currency pairs shown, all trades genuine. Only one manual intervention: positions closed before New Year for bank reporting purposes.


2026.01.05 21:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
