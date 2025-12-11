SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / Canopus
Abdulbari Saryah

Canopus

Abdulbari Saryah
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
3 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 0%
FTMO-Server3
1:30
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
13
Gewinntrades:
12 (92.30%)
Verlusttrades:
1 (7.69%)
Bester Trade:
45.75 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-1.18 USD
Bruttoprofit:
340.48 USD (1 590 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1.18 USD (141 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
6 (209.23 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
209.23 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.29
Trading-Aktivität:
63.73%
Max deposit load:
1.21%
Letzter Trade:
46 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
9
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
287.54
Long-Positionen:
8 (61.54%)
Short-Positionen:
5 (38.46%)
Profit-Faktor:
288.54
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
26.10 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
28.37 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1.18 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-1.18 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-1.18 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.34%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
1.18 USD (0.00%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Kapital:
0.26% (258.03 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
AUDCAD 8
NZDCAD 5
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 336
NZDCAD 3
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 962
NZDCAD 487
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FTMO-Server3" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Hello,

This trading signal is exceptional, particularly for funded accounts.

Please note that the maximum allowable daily drawdown/loss is $5,000. Accordingly, this signal has been calibrated to manage risk based on the $5,000 loss limit, rather than the full $100,000 account balance.

To clarify: While the account balance is indeed $100,000, the actual daily operational risk being utilized for trading is limited to $5,000.

This signal holds significant value, especially for traders aiming to pass the FTMO challenge

Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.23 00:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 12:55
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.11 12:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 12:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
