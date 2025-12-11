SignalsSections
Abdulbari Saryah

Canopus

Abdulbari Saryah
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 0%
FTMO-Server3
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
10 (90.90%)
Loss Trades:
1 (9.09%)
Best trade:
45.75 USD
Worst trade:
-1.18 USD
Gross Profit:
256.30 USD (1 356 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1.18 USD (141 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (209.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
209.23 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.12
Trading activity:
85.04%
Max deposit load:
1.21%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
216.20
Long Trades:
7 (63.64%)
Short Trades:
4 (36.36%)
Profit Factor:
217.20
Expected Payoff:
23.19 USD
Average Profit:
25.63 USD
Average Loss:
-1.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-1.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1.18 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.26%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1.18 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.26% (258.03 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 6
NZDCAD 5
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 252
NZDCAD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 728
NZDCAD 487
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +45.75 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +209.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.18 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FTMO-Server3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Hello,

This trading signal is exceptional, particularly for funded accounts.

Please note that the maximum allowable daily drawdown/loss is $5,000. Accordingly, this signal has been calibrated to manage risk based on the $5,000 loss limit, rather than the full $100,000 account balance.

To clarify: While the account balance is indeed $100,000, the actual daily operational risk being utilized for trading is limited to $5,000.

This signal holds significant value, especially for traders aiming to pass the FTMO challenge

No reviews
2025.12.23 00:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.11 12:55
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.11 12:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.11 12:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
