- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|6
|NZDCAD
|5
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|252
|NZDCAD
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|728
|NZDCAD
|487
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FTMO-Server3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Hello,
This trading signal is exceptional, particularly for funded accounts.
Please note that the maximum allowable daily drawdown/loss is $5,000. Accordingly, this signal has been calibrated to manage risk based on the $5,000 loss limit, rather than the full $100,000 account balance.
To clarify: While the account balance is indeed $100,000, the actual daily operational risk being utilized for trading is limited to $5,000.
This signal holds significant value, especially for traders aiming to pass the FTMO challenge
USD
USD
USD