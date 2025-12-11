Hello,

This trading signal is exceptional, particularly for funded accounts.

Please note that the maximum allowable daily drawdown/loss is $5,000. Accordingly, this signal has been calibrated to manage risk based on the $5,000 loss limit, rather than the full $100,000 account balance.

To clarify: While the account balance is indeed $100,000, the actual daily operational risk being utilized for trading is limited to $5,000.

This signal holds significant value, especially for traders aiming to pass the FTMO challenge