Signale / MetaTrader 4 / UpEverest MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva

UpEverest MT4

Daniel Moraes Da Silva
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
4 Wochen
1 / 264 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 3%
OctaFX-Real3
1:200
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
14
Gewinntrades:
11 (78.57%)
Verlusttrades:
3 (21.43%)
Bester Trade:
3.33 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-1.86 USD
Bruttoprofit:
12.56 USD (1 276 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-3.73 USD (512 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
7 (6.74 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
6.74 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.46
Trading-Aktivität:
50.70%
Max deposit load:
3.87%
Letzter Trade:
2 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
3
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
4.75
Long-Positionen:
6 (42.86%)
Short-Positionen:
8 (57.14%)
Profit-Faktor:
3.37
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.63 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.14 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1.24 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
1 (-1.86 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-1.86 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
2.52%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
1.86 USD (0.53%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.53% (1.86 USD)
Kapital:
2.76% (9.85 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
AUDCAD 14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 9
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 764
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +3.33 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -2 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 7
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +6.74 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -1.86 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "OctaFX-Real3" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

NPBFX-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 12
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real7
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-2
5.75 × 12
Hankotrade-Live
10.00 × 1
NOTE: Same strategy as NoStress, but with half the balance to be more aggressive, multiplying the Result and DrawDown by 2.

NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.


Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Seeking around 6% per month operating normally AUDCAD.

Minimum balance is 400 USD and leverage is 200.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.



Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:



How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773



NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values ​​below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.09 10:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.04 19:02
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.04 19:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.04 19:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
