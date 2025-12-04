- 成长
交易:
12
盈利交易:
10 (83.33%)
亏损交易:
2 (16.67%)
最好交易:
3.33 USD
最差交易:
-1.86 USD
毛利:
9.42 USD (1 062 pips)
毛利亏损:
-2.09 USD (288 pips)
最大连续赢利:
7 (6.74 USD)
最大连续盈利:
6.74 USD (7)
夏普比率:
0.55
交易活动:
46.58%
最大入金加载:
3.87%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
6
平均持有时间:
21 小时
采收率:
3.94
长期交易:
6 (50.00%)
短期交易:
6 (50.00%)
利润因子:
4.51
预期回报:
0.61 USD
平均利润:
0.94 USD
平均损失:
-1.05 USD
最大连续失误:
1 (-1.86 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-1.86 USD (1)
每月增长:
2.09%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
1.86 USD (0.53%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.53% (1.86 USD)
净值:
2.63% (9.28 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|12
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|AUDCAD
|7
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|AUDCAD
|774
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +3.33 USD
最差交易: -2 USD
最大连续赢利: 7
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +6.74 USD
最大连续亏损: -1.86 USD
NOTE: Same strategy as NoStress, but with half the balance to be more aggressive, multiplying the Result and DrawDown by 2.
NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.
Thank you for choosing to follow me.
Seeking around 6% per month operating normally AUDCAD.
Minimum balance is 400 USD and leverage is 200.
Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.
Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:
How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523
FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773
NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values below the Minimums Above.
Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618
In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?
没有评论
