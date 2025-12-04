- Growth
Trades:
12
Profit Trades:
10 (83.33%)
Loss Trades:
2 (16.67%)
Best trade:
3.33 USD
Worst trade:
-1.86 USD
Gross Profit:
9.42 USD (1 062 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2.09 USD (288 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (6.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6.74 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.55
Trading activity:
38.56%
Max deposit load:
3.87%
Latest trade:
56 minutes ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.94
Long Trades:
6 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
6 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
4.51
Expected Payoff:
0.61 USD
Average Profit:
0.94 USD
Average Loss:
-1.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-1.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1.86 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
2.09%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1.86 USD (0.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.53% (1.86 USD)
By Equity:
2.63% (9.28 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|12
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|7
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|774
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
NOTE: Same strategy as NoStress, but with half the balance to be more aggressive, multiplying the Result and DrawDown by 2.
NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.
Thank you for choosing to follow me.
Seeking around 6% per month operating normally AUDCAD.
Minimum balance is 400 USD and leverage is 200.
Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.
Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:
How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523
FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773
NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values below the Minimums Above.
Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618
In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
2%
1
262
USD
USD
357
USD
USD
3
100%
12
83%
39%
4.50
0.61
USD
USD
3%
1:200