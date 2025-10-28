SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / NoLoss Quantum AI
MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID

NoLoss Quantum AI

MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
9 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 299 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 25%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
109
Gewinntrades:
100 (91.74%)
Verlusttrades:
9 (8.26%)
Bester Trade:
3.80 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-0.31 USD
Bruttoprofit:
127.09 USD (14 343 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1.91 USD (63 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
39 (51.26 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
51.26 USD (39)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.52
Trading-Aktivität:
13.28%
Max deposit load:
1.85%
Letzter Trade:
6 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
11
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Stunde
Erholungsfaktor:
329.42
Long-Positionen:
92 (84.40%)
Short-Positionen:
17 (15.60%)
Profit-Faktor:
66.54
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
1.15 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.27 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-0.21 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-0.38 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-0.38 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
12.50%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
0.38 USD (0.07%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.03% (0.16 USD)
Kapital:
18.71% (100.48 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 109
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 125
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 14K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +3.80 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -0 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 39
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +51.26 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -0.38 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RoboForex-ECN-3" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.87 × 415
TradingProInternational-Live 2
1.79 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live20
2.00 × 1
Axi-US02-Live
2.18 × 22
FusionMarkets-Demo
2.64 × 28
ICMarketsSC-Live04
2.76 × 41
ICMarketsSC-Live17
4.19 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live23
4.19 × 111
Exness-Real24
4.62 × 215
Axi-US09-Live
5.09 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live10
5.21 × 237
ICMarketsSC-Live07
6.82 × 22
Ava-Real 3
6.83 × 12
Exness-Real
7.19 × 16
Pepperstone-Edge05
7.63 × 598
ICMarketsSC-Live05
8.13 × 23
RoboForex-Pro-2
8.40 × 5
RoboForex-Pro-5
9.17 × 6
STARTRADERINTL-Live2
10.71 × 21
Hankotrade-Live
12.75 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live09
14.36 × 111
Alpari-Nano
14.79 × 643
noch 4 ...
100% Win rate Copytrading Signal – Exclusive for KXTL Community


This signal leverages a proprietary strategy for consistent wins on select pairs, blending trend-following with risk controls for long-term stability.


Access is free but requires KXTL RoboForex setup—without it, compatibility issues cause losses. Join for instructions and perks like 50% cashback and free VPS. Message us to start for free!


Keine Bewertungen
2025.11.19 23:29
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.13 15:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.07 08:30
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.06 14:37
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.04 14:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.04 14:10
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.04 07:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.29 01:36
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.29 01:36
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.29 00:36
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.29 00:36
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.29 00:36
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.29 00:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.29 00:36
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
NoLoss Quantum AI
299 USD pro Monat
25%
0
0
USD
625
USD
9
100%
109
91%
13%
66.53
1.15
USD
19%
1:500
Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.