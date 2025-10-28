- Growth
Trades:
100
Profit Trades:
91 (91.00%)
Loss Trades:
9 (9.00%)
Best trade:
3.80 USD
Worst trade:
-0.31 USD
Gross Profit:
112.73 USD (12 746 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1.91 USD (63 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (36.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
36.90 USD (30)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.49
Trading activity:
14.97%
Max deposit load:
1.85%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
291.63
Long Trades:
83 (83.00%)
Short Trades:
17 (17.00%)
Profit Factor:
59.02
Expected Payoff:
1.11 USD
Average Profit:
1.24 USD
Average Loss:
-0.21 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-0.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.38 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
12.90%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.38 USD (0.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.03% (0.16 USD)
By Equity:
18.71% (100.48 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|100
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|
12 24 36 48 60 72 84 96
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|111
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|13K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3.80 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 30
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +36.90 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.38 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.87 × 415
|
TradingProInternational-Live 2
|1.79 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|2.00 × 1
|
Axi-US02-Live
|2.18 × 22
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|2.64 × 28
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|2.76 × 41
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|4.19 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|4.19 × 111
|
Exness-Real24
|4.62 × 215
|
Axi-US09-Live
|5.09 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|5.21 × 237
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|6.82 × 22
|
Ava-Real 3
|6.83 × 12
|
Exness-Real
|7.19 × 16
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|7.63 × 598
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|8.13 × 23
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|8.40 × 5
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
|9.17 × 6
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live2
|10.71 × 21
|
Hankotrade-Live
|12.75 × 73
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|14.36 × 111
|
Alpari-Nano
|14.79 × 643
100% Win rate Copytrading Signal – Exclusive for KXTL Community
This signal leverages a proprietary strategy for consistent wins on select pairs, blending trend-following with risk controls for long-term stability.
Access is free but requires KXTL RoboForex setup—without it, compatibility issues cause losses. Join for instructions and perks like 50% cashback and free VPS. Message us to start for free!
