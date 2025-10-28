SignalsSections
MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID

NoLoss Quantum AI

MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 299 USD per month
growth since 2025 22%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
100
Profit Trades:
91 (91.00%)
Loss Trades:
9 (9.00%)
Best trade:
3.80 USD
Worst trade:
-0.31 USD
Gross Profit:
112.73 USD (12 746 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1.91 USD (63 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
30 (36.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
36.90 USD (30)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.49
Trading activity:
14.97%
Max deposit load:
1.85%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
291.63
Long Trades:
83 (83.00%)
Short Trades:
17 (17.00%)
Profit Factor:
59.02
Expected Payoff:
1.11 USD
Average Profit:
1.24 USD
Average Loss:
-0.21 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-0.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.38 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
12.90%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.38 USD (0.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.03% (0.16 USD)
By Equity:
18.71% (100.48 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 111
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 13K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3.80 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 30
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +36.90 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.38 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.87 × 415
TradingProInternational-Live 2
1.79 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live20
2.00 × 1
Axi-US02-Live
2.18 × 22
FusionMarkets-Demo
2.64 × 28
ICMarketsSC-Live04
2.76 × 41
ICMarketsSC-Live17
4.19 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live23
4.19 × 111
Exness-Real24
4.62 × 215
Axi-US09-Live
5.09 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live10
5.21 × 237
ICMarketsSC-Live07
6.82 × 22
Ava-Real 3
6.83 × 12
Exness-Real
7.19 × 16
Pepperstone-Edge05
7.63 × 598
ICMarketsSC-Live05
8.13 × 23
RoboForex-Pro-2
8.40 × 5
RoboForex-Pro-5
9.17 × 6
STARTRADERINTL-Live2
10.71 × 21
Hankotrade-Live
12.75 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live09
14.36 × 111
Alpari-Nano
14.79 × 643
4 more...
100% Win rate Copytrading Signal – Exclusive for KXTL Community


This signal leverages a proprietary strategy for consistent wins on select pairs, blending trend-following with risk controls for long-term stability.


Access is free but requires KXTL RoboForex setup—without it, compatibility issues cause losses. Join for instructions and perks like 50% cashback and free VPS. Message us to start for free!


No reviews
2025.11.19 23:29
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.13 15:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.07 08:30
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.06 14:37
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.04 14:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.04 14:10
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.04 07:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.29 01:36
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.29 01:36
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.29 00:36
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.29 00:36
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.29 00:36
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.29 00:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.29 00:36
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.