- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD-E
|380
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD-E
|229
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD-E
|12K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FortunePrime-Live2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Keine Angabe
This is a highly disciplined EA that never adds new positions when in a losing trade. When the trend suddenly reverses, it automatically opens a position in the opposite direction. The risk-to-reward ratio is set between 1:1 and 1:2.
The EA is also designed to stop trading automatically once it achieves a daily profit of $80–$100, and it will only resume trading the next day.
USD
USD
USD