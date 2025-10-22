SignaleKategorien
Chia Shiang Loong

Gold Keeper

Chia Shiang Loong
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
12 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 23%
FortunePrime-Live2
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
380
Gewinntrades:
176 (46.31%)
Verlusttrades:
204 (53.68%)
Bester Trade:
92.27 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-53.08 USD
Bruttoprofit:
3 075.89 USD (166 271 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-2 846.95 USD (154 139 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
12 (299.00 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
299.00 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading-Aktivität:
14.46%
Max deposit load:
2.80%
Letzter Trade:
3 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
24
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Stunde
Erholungsfaktor:
0.57
Long-Positionen:
191 (50.26%)
Short-Positionen:
189 (49.74%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.08
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.60 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
17.48 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-13.96 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
12 (-215.46 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-215.46 USD (12)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-8.46%
Algo-Trading:
95%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
162.99 USD
Maximaler:
404.88 USD (25.40%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
25.39% (404.80 USD)
Kapital:
2.70% (36.04 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD-E 380
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD-E 229
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD-E 12K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +92.27 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -53 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 12
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 12
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +299.00 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -215.46 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FortunePrime-Live2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

This is a highly disciplined EA that never adds new positions when in a losing trade. When the trend suddenly reverses, it automatically opens a position in the opposite direction. The risk-to-reward ratio is set between 1:1 and 1:2.

The EA is also designed to stop trading automatically once it achieves a daily profit of $80–$100, and it will only resume trading the next day.

Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.23 10:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 12:02
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 22:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 18:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 15:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 13:21
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 48 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.25 11:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.24 13:01
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.26% of days out of 47 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 08:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 15:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 13:31
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 09:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.03 15:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.03 09:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.31 14:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.29 06:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.29 06:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.22 01:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.22 01:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Gold Keeper
30 USD pro Monat
23%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
12
95%
380
46%
14%
1.08
0.60
USD
25%
1:500
