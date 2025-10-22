SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Keeper
Chia Shiang Loong

Gold Keeper

Chia Shiang Loong
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 21%
FortunePrime-Live2
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
370
Profit Trades:
170 (45.94%)
Loss Trades:
200 (54.05%)
Best trade:
92.27 USD
Worst trade:
-53.08 USD
Gross Profit:
3 015.76 USD (160 235 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 806.54 USD (150 155 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (299.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
299.00 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
15.56%
Max deposit load:
2.80%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.52
Long Trades:
185 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
185 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
0.57 USD
Average Profit:
17.74 USD
Average Loss:
-14.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-215.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-215.46 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
-15.54%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
162.99 USD
Maximal:
404.88 USD (25.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.39% (404.80 USD)
By Equity:
2.70% (36.04 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD-E 370
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD-E 209
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD-E 10K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +92.27 USD
Worst trade: -53 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +299.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -215.46 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FortunePrime-Live2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This is a highly disciplined EA that never adds new positions when in a losing trade. When the trend suddenly reverses, it automatically opens a position in the opposite direction. The risk-to-reward ratio is set between 1:1 and 1:2.

The EA is also designed to stop trading automatically once it achieves a daily profit of $80–$100, and it will only resume trading the next day.

No reviews
2025.12.23 10:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 12:02
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.15 22:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 18:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 15:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 13:21
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 48 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.25 11:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.24 13:01
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.26% of days out of 47 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 08:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.17 15:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.13 13:31
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 09:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.03 15:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.03 09:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.31 14:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.29 06:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.29 06:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.22 01:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.22 01:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Keeper
30 USD per month
21%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
11
95%
370
45%
16%
1.07
0.57
USD
25%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.