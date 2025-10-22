- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
370
Profit Trades:
170 (45.94%)
Loss Trades:
200 (54.05%)
Best trade:
92.27 USD
Worst trade:
-53.08 USD
Gross Profit:
3 015.76 USD (160 235 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 806.54 USD (150 155 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (299.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
299.00 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
15.56%
Max deposit load:
2.80%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.52
Long Trades:
185 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
185 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
0.57 USD
Average Profit:
17.74 USD
Average Loss:
-14.03 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-215.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-215.46 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
-15.54%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
162.99 USD
Maximal:
404.88 USD (25.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.39% (404.80 USD)
By Equity:
2.70% (36.04 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD-E
|370
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD-E
|209
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD-E
|10K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +92.27 USD
Worst trade: -53 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +299.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -215.46 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FortunePrime-Live2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
This is a highly disciplined EA that never adds new positions when in a losing trade. When the trend suddenly reverses, it automatically opens a position in the opposite direction. The risk-to-reward ratio is set between 1:1 and 1:2.
The EA is also designed to stop trading automatically once it achieves a daily profit of $80–$100, and it will only resume trading the next day.
