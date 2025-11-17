- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD-Z
|180
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD-Z
|36K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD-Z
|4.8K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "AdmiralsGroup-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Keine Angabe
Just my strategy. Truly profitable. Stable. Leverage used – 1:30. Focused exclusively on EURUSD.
P.S. It does not rely on complex grids or martingale. At any given time, only one order in the same direction can be open. In very rare cases, two opposite-direction orders may be opened.
You can message me personally via PM.
Please contact me via PM before purchasing a subscription
USD
EUR
EUR
ポジションを持つタイミングもいまいちよくわかりません。少し利益がでればすぐ利確。損は大きくなります。すぐに1つの取引を終えるわりにLot数が多すぎて手数料ばかりがかさみどんどんマイナスになっていきます。おすすめしません、