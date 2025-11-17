SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / HeptaEdge
Rimantas Karaliunas

HeptaEdge

Rimantas Karaliunas
1 Bewertung
Zuverlässigkeit
17 Wochen
1 / 5.2K USD
Für 75 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 165%
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1:30
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
180
Gewinntrades:
127 (70.55%)
Verlusttrades:
53 (29.44%)
Bester Trade:
3 634.14 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-3 848.92 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
86 943.64 EUR (10 989 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-55 261.55 EUR (6 192 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
7 (6 092.91 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
6 092.91 EUR (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading-Aktivität:
21.94%
Max deposit load:
112.08%
Letzter Trade:
34 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
8
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
3 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
4.15
Long-Positionen:
68 (37.78%)
Short-Positionen:
112 (62.22%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.57
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
176.01 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
684.60 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1 042.67 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-5 293.69 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-7 547.72 EUR (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
33.72%
Jahresprognose:
409.13%
Algo-Trading:
47%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
811.76 EUR
Maximaler:
7 642.90 EUR (16.55%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
16.51% (7 624.40 EUR)
Kapital:
11.54% (2 727.98 EUR)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSD-Z 180
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD-Z 36K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD-Z 4.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +3 634.14 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -3 849 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 7
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +6 092.91 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -5 293.69 EUR

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "AdmiralsGroup-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Just my strategy. Truly profitable. Stable. Leverage used – 1:30. Focused exclusively on EURUSD.

P.S. It does not rely on complex grids or martingale. At any given time, only one order in the same direction can be open. In very rare cases, two opposite-direction orders may be opened.

You can message me personally via PM.

Please contact me via PM before purchasing a subscription

Durchschnittliche Bewertung:
gintama33
24
gintama33 2025.11.17 10:50  (geändert 2025.11.28 10:37) 
 

ポジションを持つタイミングもいまいちよくわかりません。少し利益がでればすぐ利確。損は大きくなります。すぐに1つの取引を終えるわりにLot数が多すぎて手数料ばかりがかさみどんどんマイナスになっていきます。おすすめしません、

2025.11.11 09:30
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 13:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 11:19
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.31 21:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 17:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 15:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 11:43
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 15:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.17 08:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.17 05:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.16 12:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.13 07:24
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.10 12:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.10 06:24
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.09 16:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.09 14:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.09 09:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.26 17:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.24 13:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.24 09:22
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
