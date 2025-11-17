SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / HeptaEdge
Rimantas Karaliunas

HeptaEdge

Rimantas Karaliunas
1 review
Reliability
17 weeks
1 / 5K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 156%
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1:30
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
177
Profit Trades:
124 (70.05%)
Loss Trades:
53 (29.94%)
Best trade:
3 634.14 EUR
Worst trade:
-3 848.92 EUR
Gross Profit:
85 428.00 EUR (10 841 pips)
Gross Loss:
-55 180.78 EUR (6 192 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (6 092.91 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 092.91 EUR (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
21.94%
Max deposit load:
112.08%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.96
Long Trades:
66 (37.29%)
Short Trades:
111 (62.71%)
Profit Factor:
1.55
Expected Payoff:
170.89 EUR
Average Profit:
688.94 EUR
Average Loss:
-1 041.15 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-5 293.69 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 547.72 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
19.12%
Annual Forecast:
232.01%
Algo trading:
47%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
811.76 EUR
Maximal:
7 642.90 EUR (16.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.51% (7 624.40 EUR)
By Equity:
11.54% (2 727.98 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD-Z 177
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD-Z 34K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD-Z 4.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 634.14 EUR
Worst trade: -3 849 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +6 092.91 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 293.69 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AdmiralsGroup-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Just my strategy. Truly profitable. Stable. Leverage used – 1:30. Focused exclusively on EURUSD.

P.S. It does not rely on complex grids or martingale. At any given time, only one order in the same direction can be open. In very rare cases, two opposite-direction orders may be opened.

You can message me personally via PM.

Please contact me via PM before purchasing a subscription

Average rating:
gintama33
24
gintama33 2025.11.17 10:50  (modified 2025.11.28 10:37) 
 

ポジションを持つタイミングもいまいちよくわかりません。少し利益がでればすぐ利確。損は大きくなります。すぐに1つの取引を終えるわりにLot数が多すぎて手数料ばかりがかさみどんどんマイナスになっていきます。おすすめしません、

2025.11.11 09:30
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 13:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.10 11:19
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.31 21:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 17:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 15:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 11:43
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 15:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.17 08:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.17 05:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.16 12:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.13 07:24
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.10 12:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.10 06:24
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.09 16:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.09 14:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.09 09:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.26 17:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.24 13:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.24 09:22
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
HeptaEdge
30 USD per month
156%
1
5K
USD
42K
EUR
17
47%
177
70%
22%
1.54
170.89
EUR
17%
1:30
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.