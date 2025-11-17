- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
177
Profit Trades:
124 (70.05%)
Loss Trades:
53 (29.94%)
Best trade:
3 634.14 EUR
Worst trade:
-3 848.92 EUR
Gross Profit:
85 428.00 EUR (10 841 pips)
Gross Loss:
-55 180.78 EUR (6 192 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (6 092.91 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 092.91 EUR (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
21.94%
Max deposit load:
112.08%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.96
Long Trades:
66 (37.29%)
Short Trades:
111 (62.71%)
Profit Factor:
1.55
Expected Payoff:
170.89 EUR
Average Profit:
688.94 EUR
Average Loss:
-1 041.15 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-5 293.69 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 547.72 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
19.12%
Annual Forecast:
232.01%
Algo trading:
47%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
811.76 EUR
Maximal:
7 642.90 EUR (16.55%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.51% (7 624.40 EUR)
By Equity:
11.54% (2 727.98 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD-Z
|177
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD-Z
|34K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD-Z
|4.6K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AdmiralsGroup-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Just my strategy. Truly profitable. Stable. Leverage used – 1:30. Focused exclusively on EURUSD.
P.S. It does not rely on complex grids or martingale. At any given time, only one order in the same direction can be open. In very rare cases, two opposite-direction orders may be opened.
You can message me personally via PM.
Please contact me via PM before purchasing a subscription
ポジションを持つタイミングもいまいちよくわかりません。少し利益がでればすぐ利確。損は大きくなります。すぐに1つの取引を終えるわりにLot数が多すぎて手数料ばかりがかさみどんどんマイナスになっていきます。おすすめしません、