Lakkhana Boonyasethakul

MomPA

Lakkhana Boonyasethakul
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
26 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 58%
IUXMarkets-Live
1:400
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
34
Gewinntrades:
23 (67.64%)
Verlusttrades:
11 (32.35%)
Bester Trade:
32.95 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-25.76 USD
Bruttoprofit:
302.86 USD (11 492 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-129.07 USD (3 426 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
6 (116.21 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
116.21 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading-Aktivität:
3.64%
Max deposit load:
2.02%
Letzter Trade:
2 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
4
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
6 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
5.37
Long-Positionen:
24 (70.59%)
Short-Positionen:
10 (29.41%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.35
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
5.11 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
13.17 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-11.73 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-32.34 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-32.34 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
21.49%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
2.66 USD
Maximaler:
32.34 USD (6.38%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
9.06% (31.93 USD)
Kapital:
5.24% (18.33 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
AUDUSD.iux 5
XAUUSD.iux 5
EURJPY.iux 4
USDJPY.iux 4
EURUSD.iux 3
GBPUSD.iux 3
NZDUSD.iux 3
GBPJPY.iux 3
GBPAUD.iux 1
GBPNZD.iux 1
XAGUSD.iux 1
EURAUD.iux 1
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSD.iux -10
XAUUSD.iux 48
EURJPY.iux 39
USDJPY.iux 24
EURUSD.iux 16
GBPUSD.iux -3
NZDUSD.iux 9
GBPJPY.iux -13
GBPAUD.iux 0
GBPNZD.iux 0
XAGUSD.iux 31
EURAUD.iux 32
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSD.iux -197
XAUUSD.iux 4.8K
EURJPY.iux 441
USDJPY.iux 625
EURUSD.iux 587
GBPUSD.iux 967
NZDUSD.iux 80
GBPJPY.iux -253
GBPAUD.iux -4
GBPNZD.iux 3
XAGUSD.iux 629
EURAUD.iux 437
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +32.95 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -26 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 6
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +116.21 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -32.34 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "IUXMarkets-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.07 16:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 15:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 21:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.06 21:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.06 20:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.06 20:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.30 13:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.24 13:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.22 11:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.27 00:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 05:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 04:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.07 09:30
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.07 08:30
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.05 14:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.05 13:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.30 00:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.22 12:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.16 12:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.16 11:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
MomPA
30 USD pro Monat
58%
0
0
USD
474
USD
26
0%
34
67%
4%
2.34
5.11
USD
9%
1:400
