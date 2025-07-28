SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / MomPA
Lakkhana Boonyasethakul

MomPA

Lakkhana Boonyasethakul
0 reviews
Reliability
26 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 58%
IUXMarkets-Live
1:400
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
34
Profit Trades:
23 (67.64%)
Loss Trades:
11 (32.35%)
Best trade:
32.95 USD
Worst trade:
-25.76 USD
Gross Profit:
302.86 USD (11 492 pips)
Gross Loss:
-129.07 USD (3 426 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (116.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
116.21 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading activity:
3.64%
Max deposit load:
2.02%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.37
Long Trades:
24 (70.59%)
Short Trades:
10 (29.41%)
Profit Factor:
2.35
Expected Payoff:
5.11 USD
Average Profit:
13.17 USD
Average Loss:
-11.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-32.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-32.34 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
21.49%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.66 USD
Maximal:
32.34 USD (6.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.06% (31.93 USD)
By Equity:
5.24% (18.33 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDUSD.iux 5
XAUUSD.iux 5
EURJPY.iux 4
USDJPY.iux 4
EURUSD.iux 3
GBPUSD.iux 3
NZDUSD.iux 3
GBPJPY.iux 3
GBPAUD.iux 1
GBPNZD.iux 1
XAGUSD.iux 1
EURAUD.iux 1
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSD.iux -10
XAUUSD.iux 48
EURJPY.iux 39
USDJPY.iux 24
EURUSD.iux 16
GBPUSD.iux -3
NZDUSD.iux 9
GBPJPY.iux -13
GBPAUD.iux 0
GBPNZD.iux 0
XAGUSD.iux 31
EURAUD.iux 32
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSD.iux -197
XAUUSD.iux 4.8K
EURJPY.iux 441
USDJPY.iux 625
EURUSD.iux 587
GBPUSD.iux 967
NZDUSD.iux 80
GBPJPY.iux -253
GBPAUD.iux -4
GBPNZD.iux 3
XAGUSD.iux 629
EURAUD.iux 437
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +32.95 USD
Worst trade: -26 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +116.21 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -32.34 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "IUXMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.07 16:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.07 15:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 21:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.06 21:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.06 20:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.06 20:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.30 13:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.24 13:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.22 11:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.27 00:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 05:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 04:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.07 09:30
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.07 08:30
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.05 14:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.05 13:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.30 00:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.22 12:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.16 12:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.16 11:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MomPA
30 USD per month
58%
0
0
USD
474
USD
26
0%
34
67%
4%
2.34
5.11
USD
9%
1:400
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.