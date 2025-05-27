- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
718
Gewinntrades:
619 (86.21%)
Verlusttrades:
99 (13.79%)
Bester Trade:
8.92 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-39.66 USD
Bruttoprofit:
740.87 USD (89 928 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-386.13 USD (28 301 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
72 (63.83 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
63.83 USD (72)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading-Aktivität:
98.49%
Max deposit load:
5.73%
Letzter Trade:
5 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
45
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
6.17
Long-Positionen:
363 (50.56%)
Short-Positionen:
355 (49.44%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.92
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.49 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.20 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-3.90 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
13 (-18.42 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-40.18 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
8.23%
Jahresprognose:
99.88%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.50 USD
Maximaler:
57.49 USD (10.93%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
10.68% (57.99 USD)
Kapital:
30.37% (155.47 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCADxx
|406
|AUDCADxx
|296
|AUDNZDxx
|16
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCADxx
|116
|AUDCADxx
|227
|AUDNZDxx
|12
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCADxx
|21K
|AUDCADxx
|38K
|AUDNZDxx
|2.4K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +8.92 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -40 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 72
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +63.83 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -18.42 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "4xCube-MT5" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Keine Angabe
Disclaimer:
O Analista responsável não se responsabiliza por eventuais deságios ao capital de terceiros, declarando estar sujeito a todas as regras do seu Código de Conduta, conforme resolução CVM nº20/2021.
O Analista responsável não se responsabiliza por eventuais deságios ao capital de terceiros, declarando estar sujeito a todas as regras do seu Código de Conduta, conforme resolução CVM nº20/2021.
- Rentabilidade passada não é garantia de resultados futuros;
- Operações com derivativos possuem alto nível de alavancagem. Ao investir no mercado financeiro certifique-se que você compreende os riscos envolvidos em operações alavancadas;
- Há riscos substanciais envolvidos na negociação de instrumentos financeiros, com potencial de perda de capital.
Keine Bewertungen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
1000 USD pro Monat
93%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
USD
USD
37
99%
718
86%
98%
1.91
0.49
USD
USD
30%
1:500