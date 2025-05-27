SignaleKategorien
Thiago Rabello Albino

Copy do Thiago Rabello

Thiago Rabello Albino
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
37 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 93%
4xCube-MT5
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
718
Gewinntrades:
619 (86.21%)
Verlusttrades:
99 (13.79%)
Bester Trade:
8.92 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-39.66 USD
Bruttoprofit:
740.87 USD (89 928 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-386.13 USD (28 301 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
72 (63.83 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
63.83 USD (72)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading-Aktivität:
98.49%
Max deposit load:
5.73%
Letzter Trade:
5 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
45
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
6.17
Long-Positionen:
363 (50.56%)
Short-Positionen:
355 (49.44%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.92
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.49 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.20 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-3.90 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
13 (-18.42 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-40.18 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
8.23%
Jahresprognose:
99.88%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.50 USD
Maximaler:
57.49 USD (10.93%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
10.68% (57.99 USD)
Kapital:
30.37% (155.47 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
NZDCADxx 406
AUDCADxx 296
AUDNZDxx 16
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCADxx 116
AUDCADxx 227
AUDNZDxx 12
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCADxx 21K
AUDCADxx 38K
AUDNZDxx 2.4K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +8.92 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -40 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 72
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +63.83 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -18.42 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "4xCube-MT5" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Disclaimer:

O Analista responsável não se responsabiliza por eventuais deságios ao capital de terceiros, declarando estar sujeito a todas as regras do seu Código de Conduta, conforme resolução CVM nº20/2021.

- Rentabilidade passada não é garantia de resultados futuros;

- Operações com derivativos possuem alto nível de alavancagem. Ao investir no mercado financeiro certifique-se que você compreende os riscos envolvidos em operações alavancadas;

- Há riscos substanciais envolvidos na negociação de instrumentos financeiros, com potencial de perda de capital.
Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.17 21:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 01:19
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 08:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 19:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.28 13:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 06:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.07 16:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.07 01:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.29 11:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.27 01:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.13 10:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.13 07:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.30 14:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.29 07:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.25 03:08
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.27 22:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
