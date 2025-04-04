- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 053
Gewinntrades:
543 (51.56%)
Verlusttrades:
510 (48.43%)
Bester Trade:
301.20 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-672.12 USD
Bruttoprofit:
9 306.31 USD (3 315 916 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-9 628.20 USD (3 661 487 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
11 (31.98 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
497.63 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading-Aktivität:
69.87%
Max deposit load:
361.06%
Letzter Trade:
3 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
12
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.17
Long-Positionen:
864 (82.05%)
Short-Positionen:
189 (17.95%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.97
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-0.31 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
17.14 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-18.88 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
14 (-67.30 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-1 140.24 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-92.20%
Jahresprognose:
-100.00%
Algo-Trading:
97%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
341.89 USD
Maximaler:
1 854.05 USD (108.20%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
94.88% (1 854.26 USD)
Kapital:
77.80% (573.39 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|US100
|473
|XAUUSD
|157
|BTCUSD
|136
|GER40
|109
|US500
|75
|AlphabetA
|8
|Meta
|6
|HK50
|6
|Amazon
|5
|Raytheon
|5
|Boeing
|4
|AbbVie
|4
|WaltDisney
|4
|Adobe
|4
|Blackrock
|4
|Costco
|4
|AMD
|4
|XAGUSD
|3
|Honeywell
|2
|UnitedHeal
|2
|Amex
|2
|EU50
|2
|Amgen
|2
|Merck&co
|2
|3M
|2
|Goldmans
|2
|Tesla
|2
|CAT
|2
|Netflix
|2
|Johnson&J
|2
|T-Mobile
|2
|Walmart
|2
|Mastercard
|2
|Apple
|2
|NVIDIA
|2
|VISA
|2
|Microsoft
|2
|Oracle
|2
|US2000
|1
|JPMorgan
|1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|US100
|-987
|XAUUSD
|737
|BTCUSD
|-88
|GER40
|-40
|US500
|41
|AlphabetA
|16
|Meta
|9
|HK50
|-3
|Amazon
|5
|Raytheon
|22
|Boeing
|-7
|AbbVie
|-8
|WaltDisney
|-20
|Adobe
|8
|Blackrock
|2
|Costco
|-7
|AMD
|22
|XAGUSD
|30
|Honeywell
|-1
|UnitedHeal
|7
|Amex
|-25
|EU50
|-3
|Amgen
|-11
|Merck&co
|1
|3M
|-12
|Goldmans
|11
|Tesla
|9
|CAT
|15
|Netflix
|-8
|Johnson&J
|13
|T-Mobile
|-12
|Walmart
|-3
|Mastercard
|-15
|Apple
|23
|NVIDIA
|-1
|VISA
|-12
|Microsoft
|-13
|Oracle
|-13
|US2000
|-9
|JPMorgan
|4
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|US100
|391K
|XAUUSD
|-334
|BTCUSD
|-695K
|GER40
|-48K
|US500
|9.3K
|AlphabetA
|12K
|Meta
|-12K
|HK50
|-12K
|Amazon
|1.9K
|Raytheon
|5K
|Boeing
|1.9K
|AbbVie
|510
|WaltDisney
|-2K
|Adobe
|4.2K
|Blackrock
|10K
|Costco
|-4.7K
|AMD
|8.6K
|XAGUSD
|539
|Honeywell
|-128
|UnitedHeal
|6.7K
|Amex
|-2.7K
|EU50
|-23K
|Amgen
|-2.6K
|Merck&co
|-317
|3M
|-1.2K
|Goldmans
|13K
|Tesla
|16K
|CAT
|5.7K
|Netflix
|-8.3K
|Johnson&J
|1.7K
|T-Mobile
|-1.7K
|Walmart
|-74
|Mastercard
|-6.1K
|Apple
|3.1K
|NVIDIA
|33
|VISA
|-3.9K
|Microsoft
|-6K
|Oracle
|-6.3K
|US2000
|-919
|JPMorgan
|1.2K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +301.20 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -672 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 3
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +31.98 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -67.30 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "HantecMarkets-MT5" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
DooTechnology-Live
|0.16 × 68
FPMarketsSC-Live
|0.23 × 43
Tickmill-Live
|1.04 × 26
