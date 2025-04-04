SignaleKategorien
Jeferson Olimpio Baggio Maciel

CS Trader TRP

Jeferson Olimpio Baggio Maciel
0 Bewertungen
42 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 -71%
HantecMarkets-MT5
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 053
Gewinntrades:
543 (51.56%)
Verlusttrades:
510 (48.43%)
Bester Trade:
301.20 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-672.12 USD
Bruttoprofit:
9 306.31 USD (3 315 916 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-9 628.20 USD (3 661 487 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
11 (31.98 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
497.63 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading-Aktivität:
69.87%
Max deposit load:
361.06%
Letzter Trade:
3 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
12
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.17
Long-Positionen:
864 (82.05%)
Short-Positionen:
189 (17.95%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.97
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-0.31 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
17.14 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-18.88 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
14 (-67.30 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-1 140.24 USD (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-92.20%
Jahresprognose:
-100.00%
Algo-Trading:
97%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
341.89 USD
Maximaler:
1 854.05 USD (108.20%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
94.88% (1 854.26 USD)
Kapital:
77.80% (573.39 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
US100 473
XAUUSD 157
BTCUSD 136
GER40 109
US500 75
AlphabetA 8
Meta 6
HK50 6
Amazon 5
Raytheon 5
Boeing 4
AbbVie 4
WaltDisney 4
Adobe 4
Blackrock 4
Costco 4
AMD 4
XAGUSD 3
Honeywell 2
UnitedHeal 2
Amex 2
EU50 2
Amgen 2
Merck&co 2
3M 2
Goldmans 2
Tesla 2
CAT 2
Netflix 2
Johnson&J 2
T-Mobile 2
Walmart 2
Mastercard 2
Apple 2
NVIDIA 2
VISA 2
Microsoft 2
Oracle 2
US2000 1
JPMorgan 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US100 -987
XAUUSD 737
BTCUSD -88
GER40 -40
US500 41
AlphabetA 16
Meta 9
HK50 -3
Amazon 5
Raytheon 22
Boeing -7
AbbVie -8
WaltDisney -20
Adobe 8
Blackrock 2
Costco -7
AMD 22
XAGUSD 30
Honeywell -1
UnitedHeal 7
Amex -25
EU50 -3
Amgen -11
Merck&co 1
3M -12
Goldmans 11
Tesla 9
CAT 15
Netflix -8
Johnson&J 13
T-Mobile -12
Walmart -3
Mastercard -15
Apple 23
NVIDIA -1
VISA -12
Microsoft -13
Oracle -13
US2000 -9
JPMorgan 4
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US100 391K
XAUUSD -334
BTCUSD -695K
GER40 -48K
US500 9.3K
AlphabetA 12K
Meta -12K
HK50 -12K
Amazon 1.9K
Raytheon 5K
Boeing 1.9K
AbbVie 510
WaltDisney -2K
Adobe 4.2K
Blackrock 10K
Costco -4.7K
AMD 8.6K
XAGUSD 539
Honeywell -128
UnitedHeal 6.7K
Amex -2.7K
EU50 -23K
Amgen -2.6K
Merck&co -317
3M -1.2K
Goldmans 13K
Tesla 16K
CAT 5.7K
Netflix -8.3K
Johnson&J 1.7K
T-Mobile -1.7K
Walmart -74
Mastercard -6.1K
Apple 3.1K
NVIDIA 33
VISA -3.9K
Microsoft -6K
Oracle -6.3K
US2000 -919
JPMorgan 1.2K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +301.20 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -672 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 3
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +31.98 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -67.30 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "HantecMarkets-MT5" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
DooTechnology-Live
0.16 × 68
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.23 × 43
Tickmill-Live
1.04 × 26
Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.16 01:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.16 01:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 00:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 15:03
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 15:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 15:32
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 3.26% of days out of 276 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 15:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.11 14:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.11 12:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.10 18:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 17:34
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 13:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 20:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.06 04:18
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.05 16:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.05 16:27
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.18% of days out of 239 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.05 15:27
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 13:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.02 15:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.24 16:49
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 4.57% of days out of 197 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
