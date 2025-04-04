SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / CS Trader TRP
Jeferson Olimpio Baggio Maciel

CS Trader TRP

Jeferson Olimpio Baggio Maciel
0 reviews
41 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -67%
HantecMarkets-MT5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 048
Profit Trades:
542 (51.71%)
Loss Trades:
506 (48.28%)
Best trade:
301.20 USD
Worst trade:
-672.12 USD
Gross Profit:
9 300.54 USD (3 309 632 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 607.55 USD (3 648 217 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (31.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
497.63 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
69.87%
Max deposit load:
361.06%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.17
Long Trades:
859 (81.97%)
Short Trades:
189 (18.03%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-0.29 USD
Average Profit:
17.16 USD
Average Loss:
-18.99 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-67.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 140.24 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-88.55%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
341.89 USD
Maximal:
1 854.05 USD (108.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
94.88% (1 854.26 USD)
By Equity:
77.80% (573.39 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US100 469
XAUUSD 157
BTCUSD 136
GER40 109
US500 74
AlphabetA 8
Meta 6
HK50 6
Amazon 5
Raytheon 5
Boeing 4
AbbVie 4
WaltDisney 4
Adobe 4
Blackrock 4
Costco 4
AMD 4
XAGUSD 3
Honeywell 2
UnitedHeal 2
Amex 2
EU50 2
Amgen 2
Merck&co 2
3M 2
Goldmans 2
Tesla 2
CAT 2
Netflix 2
Johnson&J 2
T-Mobile 2
Walmart 2
Mastercard 2
Apple 2
NVIDIA 2
VISA 2
Microsoft 2
Oracle 2
US2000 1
JPMorgan 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US100 -967
XAUUSD 737
BTCUSD -88
GER40 -40
US500 35
AlphabetA 16
Meta 9
HK50 -3
Amazon 5
Raytheon 22
Boeing -7
AbbVie -8
WaltDisney -20
Adobe 8
Blackrock 2
Costco -7
AMD 22
XAGUSD 30
Honeywell -1
UnitedHeal 7
Amex -25
EU50 -3
Amgen -11
Merck&co 1
3M -12
Goldmans 11
Tesla 9
CAT 15
Netflix -8
Johnson&J 13
T-Mobile -12
Walmart -3
Mastercard -15
Apple 23
NVIDIA -1
VISA -12
Microsoft -13
Oracle -13
US2000 -9
JPMorgan 4
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US100 404K
XAUUSD -334
BTCUSD -695K
GER40 -48K
US500 3K
AlphabetA 12K
Meta -12K
HK50 -12K
Amazon 1.9K
Raytheon 5K
Boeing 1.9K
AbbVie 510
WaltDisney -2K
Adobe 4.2K
Blackrock 10K
Costco -4.7K
AMD 8.6K
XAGUSD 539
Honeywell -128
UnitedHeal 6.7K
Amex -2.7K
EU50 -23K
Amgen -2.6K
Merck&co -317
3M -1.2K
Goldmans 13K
Tesla 16K
CAT 5.7K
Netflix -8.3K
Johnson&J 1.7K
T-Mobile -1.7K
Walmart -74
Mastercard -6.1K
Apple 3.1K
NVIDIA 33
VISA -3.9K
Microsoft -6K
Oracle -6.3K
US2000 -919
JPMorgan 1.2K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +301.20 USD
Worst trade: -672 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +31.98 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -67.30 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HantecMarkets-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
DooTechnology-Live
0.16 × 68
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.23 × 43
Tickmill-Live
1.04 × 26
No reviews
2025.12.16 01:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.16 01:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 00:12
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 15:03
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 15:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 15:32
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 3.26% of days out of 276 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 15:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.11 14:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.11 12:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.10 18:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 17:34
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 13:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 20:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.06 04:18
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.05 16:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.05 16:27
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.18% of days out of 239 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.05 15:27
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 13:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.02 15:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.24 16:49
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 4.57% of days out of 197 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
