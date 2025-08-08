KurseKategorien
ATLC: Atlanticus Holdings Corporation

71.50 USD 0.27 (0.38%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von ATLC hat sich für heute um -0.38% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 70.34 bis zu einem Hoch von 74.83 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Atlanticus Holdings Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
70.34 74.83
Jahresspanne
33.41 78.91
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
71.77
Eröffnung
73.97
Bid
71.50
Ask
71.80
Tief
70.34
Hoch
74.83
Volumen
182
Tagesänderung
-0.38%
Monatsänderung
9.21%
6-Monatsänderung
41.58%
Jahresänderung
108.76%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K