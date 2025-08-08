Währungen / ATLC
ATLC: Atlanticus Holdings Corporation
71.50 USD 0.27 (0.38%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ATLC hat sich für heute um -0.38% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 70.34 bis zu einem Hoch von 74.83 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Atlanticus Holdings Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
ATLC News
- Atlanticus: JMP Securities hebt Kursziel auf 95 US-Dollar an
- Atlanticus stock price target raised to $95 from $78 at JMP
- Strength Seen in Atlanticus (ATLC): Can Its 5.5% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- Should Value Investors Buy Atlanticus (ATLC) Stock?
- Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Atlanticus: BTIG hebt Kursziel nach Mercury-Übernahme auf 105 US-Dollar an
- Atlanticus stock price target raised to $105 from $84 at BTIG on Mercury Finance deal
- AppLovin To Rally More Than 14%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday - AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ:ATLC)
- Aktie von Atlanticus Holdings markiert neues 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 70,0 USD
- Atlanticus Holdings stock hits 52-week high at 70.0 USD
- Atlanticus-Aktie legt nach Mercury-Übernahme zu – JMP bestätigt Outperform-Rating
- Atlanticus stock jumps as JMP reiterates outperform rating on Mercury deal
- Atlanticus übernimmt Mercury Financial und baut Kreditkartengeschäft aus
- Atlanticus acquires Mercury Financial to expand credit card business
- Atlanticus Holdings stock hits 52-week high at 67.81 USD
- Atlanticus Holdings stock hits 52-week high at 67.6 USD
- Atlanticus Holdings completes $400 million private offering of senior notes
- Atlanticus Holdings director Hudson sells $124,780 in stock
- Atlanticus prices $400 million in senior notes at 9.75% interest
- Atlanticus prices $400 million senior notes offering at 9.75%
- Atlanticus to offer $400 million in senior notes due 2030
- Atlanticus stock price target raised to $78 from $75 at JMP
- Atlanticus Holdings: 8.9% Yield To Maturity Baby Bond Great For Income Investors (ATLC)
- Atlanticuss earnings beat by $0.29, revenue topped estimates
Tagesspanne
70.34 74.83
Jahresspanne
33.41 78.91
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 71.77
- Eröffnung
- 73.97
- Bid
- 71.50
- Ask
- 71.80
- Tief
- 70.34
- Hoch
- 74.83
- Volumen
- 182
- Tagesänderung
- -0.38%
- Monatsänderung
- 9.21%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 41.58%
- Jahresänderung
- 108.76%
