ATLC: Atlanticus Holdings Corporation
70.25 USD 1.25 (1.75%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ATLC 환율이 오늘 -1.75%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 69.04이고 고가는 72.80이었습니다.
Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
69.04 72.80
년간 변동
33.41 78.91
- 이전 종가
- 71.50
- 시가
- 72.48
- Bid
- 70.25
- Ask
- 70.55
- 저가
- 69.04
- 고가
- 72.80
- 볼륨
- 219
- 일일 변동
- -1.75%
- 월 변동
- 7.30%
- 6개월 변동
- 39.11%
- 년간 변동율
- 105.11%
20 9월, 토요일