Currencies / ATLC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ATLC: Atlanticus Holdings Corporation
72.63 USD 3.52 (4.62%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ATLC exchange rate has changed by -4.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 72.19 and at a high of 77.21.
Follow Atlanticus Holdings Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ATLC News
- Strength Seen in Atlanticus (ATLC): Can Its 5.5% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- Should Value Investors Buy Atlanticus (ATLC) Stock?
- Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Atlanticus stock price target raised to $105 from $84 at BTIG on Mercury Finance deal
- AppLovin To Rally More Than 14%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday - AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ:ATLC)
- Atlanticus Holdings stock hits 52-week high at 70.0 USD
- Atlanticus stock jumps as JMP reiterates outperform rating on Mercury deal
- Atlanticus acquires Mercury Financial to expand credit card business
- Atlanticus Holdings stock hits 52-week high at 67.81 USD
- Atlanticus Holdings stock hits 52-week high at 67.6 USD
- Atlanticus Holdings completes $400 million private offering of senior notes
- Atlanticus Holdings director Hudson sells $124,780 in stock
- Atlanticus prices $400 million senior notes offering at 9.75%
- Atlanticus prices $400 million in senior notes at 9.75% interest
- Atlanticus to offer $400 million in senior notes due 2030
- Atlanticus stock price target raised to $78 from $75 at JMP
- Atlanticus Holdings: 8.9% Yield To Maturity Baby Bond Great For Income Investors (ATLC)
- Atlanticuss earnings beat by $0.29, revenue topped estimates
- Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (REFI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Atlanticus Holdings: Trading At Fair Valuation Ahead Of Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATLC)
- Burke & Herbert Financial Services (BHRB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Fintech Leader SoFi Poised To Hit More Highs With Triple-Digit Profit Growth
Daily Range
72.19 77.21
Year Range
33.41 78.91
- Previous Close
- 76.15
- Open
- 76.58
- Bid
- 72.63
- Ask
- 72.93
- Low
- 72.19
- High
- 77.21
- Volume
- 186
- Daily Change
- -4.62%
- Month Change
- 10.94%
- 6 Months Change
- 43.82%
- Year Change
- 112.06%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%