QuotesSections
Currencies / ATLC
Back to US Stock Market

ATLC: Atlanticus Holdings Corporation

72.63 USD 3.52 (4.62%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ATLC exchange rate has changed by -4.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 72.19 and at a high of 77.21.

Follow Atlanticus Holdings Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ATLC News

Daily Range
72.19 77.21
Year Range
33.41 78.91
Previous Close
76.15
Open
76.58
Bid
72.63
Ask
72.93
Low
72.19
High
77.21
Volume
186
Daily Change
-4.62%
Month Change
10.94%
6 Months Change
43.82%
Year Change
112.06%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%