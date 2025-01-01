DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekMathematikFuzzy logicFuzzy systemsMamdani systemParseRule 

ParseRule

Erstellt eine Fuzzy-Regel nach Mamdani basierend auf dem angegeben String.

CMamdaniFuzzyRule*  ParseRule(
   const string  rule      // Darstellung der Fuzzy-Regel als String 
   )

Parameter

rule

[in]  Darstellung der Fuzzy-Regel nach Mamdani als String.

Rückgabewert

Fuzzy-Regel nach Mamdani.