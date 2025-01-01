//--- example for CObject::Next()

#include <Object.mqh>

//---

void OnStart()

{

CObject *object_first,*object_second;

//---

object_first=new CObject;

if(object_first==NULL)

{

printf("Object create error");

return;

}

object_second=new CObject;

if(object_second==NULL)

{

printf("Object create error");

delete object_first;

return;

}

//--- set interconnect

object_first.Next(object_second);

object_second.Prev(object_first);

//--- use next object

CObject *object=object_first.Next();

//--- delete objects

delete object_first;

delete object_second;

}