Instructions for the Candle Power EA Settings

In this example, you would need to enter +6 in Time_Difference_CET_to_Broker so that the EA enters at the same time as the settings are designed for. There are other important points to consider here. If there is a shift between your VPS time (Windows) and the broker time, this difference must be subtracted or added to the determined time, depending on the direction of the shift. A shift can be implemented in the EA in 30-minute increments (insert a period between the hour and minutes), and the maximum total shift for all times combined is between -12 and +12 hours.

Here's an example of a time difference between the VPS and the broker time:

The VPS time is usually displayed in the taskbar at the bottom right of Windows. This time serves as the basis for all time calculations in the EA. If the broker time does not match this time, a deviation must be recorded in the EA in addition to any possible time shift!

Image shows the VPS time in Windows.