QORA Expert Advisor - User Manual & Documentation

QORA Expert Advisor

Professional Smart Money Concepts Trading System for MetaTrader 5

Overview

QORA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5 that implements institutional-grade Smart Money Concepts (SMC) trading strategies. Built with a focus on precision and reliability, QORA identifies high-probability trading opportunities by analyzing market structure, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and Order Blocks to capture moves driven by institutional order flow.

Pre-optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on H1 timeframe, QORA delivers a professional trading experience with comprehensive risk management, adaptive parameter adjustment, and an intuitive real-time dashboard. Whether you are a novice trader or an experienced professional, QORA provides the tools you need for consistent, disciplined trading.

Key Features

Smart Money Concepts Engine

Market Structure Analysis: Automatically identifies Higher Highs (HH), Higher Lows (HL), Lower Highs (LH), and Lower Lows (LL) to determine trend direction with institutional precision

Fair Value Gap Detection: Scans for price inefficiencies (FVG) that represent areas where smart money is likely to revisit, with customizable gap size thresholds

Order Block Identification: Locates institutional order blocks with volume confirmation, strength analysis, and retest tracking

Break of Structure (BOS): Detects when price breaks significant swing levels, confirming trend continuation

Change of Character (CHoCH): Identifies potential trend reversals when price breaks structure against the prevailing trend

Advanced Confluence Scoring System

QORA uses a weighted scoring system to evaluate trade quality:

FVG signals contribute up to 45 points based on size, fill status, and ATR ratio

Order Block signals contribute up to 40 points based on volume ratio, strength, and freshness

Market Structure contributes up to 22 points including bonuses for valid swing sequences and CHoCH detection

Configurable minimum score threshold (default 65) and confluence requirements ensure only high-quality setups are traded

Comprehensive Risk Management

Percentage-Based Position Sizing: Automatically calculates lot size based on your risk percentage per trade

Maximum Daily Risk Control: Optional daily drawdown limit to protect your account

Trade Limits: Configure maximum concurrent positions and daily trade limits

Smart Margin Protection: Validates margin requirements and potential loss before trade execution

Broker Stops Level Compliance: Automatically adjusts stop-loss and take-profit to meet broker requirements

Dynamic Position Management

Trailing Stop: Activates at configurable profit percentage, trails at specified distance to lock in profits

Breakeven Protection: Moves stop-loss to entry price once target profit percentage is reached

SMC-Based Stop Placement: Places stops behind Order Blocks, FVG levels, or structure swings for logical protection

Multi-Timeframe Auto-Scaling

QORA automatically adjusts lookback periods and parameters based on the selected timeframe:

M1 to H4 timeframe multipliers for optimal performance across all chart periods

Ensures consistent pattern detection regardless of timeframe selection

Customizable multiplier values for fine-tuned optimization

Adaptive Trading Mode

QORA features an intelligent adaptive system that adjusts parameters based on market conditions:

ATR-Based Volatility Adaptation: Adjusts lookback periods, thresholds, and stop distances based on current vs. average volatility

ADX Trend Detection: Modifies take-profit targets in trending vs. ranging markets

Performance-Based Adjustment: Tightens filters after losing streaks, relaxes after winning periods

Three Adaptation Modes: Conservative, Balanced, or Aggressive adjustment ranges

Trading Session Filter

Configurable trading windows for Asia (00:00-08:00 GMT), London (08:00-13:00 GMT), and New York (13:00-22:00 GMT) sessions

Adjustable GMT offset to match your broker's server time

Weekend protection with automatic position closure on Friday

News Event Protection

Integrated economic calendar filter using MQL5 Calendar API

Configurable buffer periods before and after high-impact news events

Optional automatic position closure during major news releases

News simulation for backtesting (simulates NFP and FOMC timing)

Real-Time Dashboard

Live display of current signal status, score, and confluence count

Individual scores for FVG, Order Block, and Market Structure components

Trading statistics including win rate, profit factor, and daily P&L

Session status, news alerts, and adaptive parameter values

Recent trade history with win/loss tracking

State Persistence

Automatic state saving at configurable intervals

Priority save after each trade execution

Restores trading statistics and adaptive parameters after restart

Optional common folder storage for multi-terminal setups

Recommended Settings

QORA comes pre-optimized for XAUUSD H1. The following table shows the default settings that have been tested and optimized for consistent performance:

Parameter Default Value Description Risk % per Trade 1.0% Conservative risk per position Min Signal Score 65 Quality threshold for trade entry Min Confluence 3 All three SMC elements required SL Ratio (x ATR) 0.8 Tight stop-loss placement TP Ratio (x ATR) 4.0 Risk-Reward Ratio 1:5 Trail Activation 40% of TP Start trailing at 40% profit Breakeven Activation 50% of TP Move to breakeven at 50% Adaptation Mode OFF Use fixed parameters

Requirements

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Build 3000 or higher recommended)

Account Type: ECN, Raw Spread, or Standard account with low spreads

Minimum Deposit: $500 recommended (can work with $100 on micro accounts)

Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended

Symbols: XAUUSD (pre-optimized), EURUSD, GBPUSD, and other major pairs

Timeframes: M1 to D1 (H1 recommended for XAUUSD)

VPS: Recommended for 24/5 uninterrupted operation

Installation Guide

Purchase and download QORA from the MQL5 Market The EA will be automatically installed in your MetaTrader 5 terminal Open MetaTrader 5 and navigate to the Navigator panel (Ctrl+N) Find QORA under Expert Advisors in the Navigator Drag QORA onto your XAUUSD H1 chart Enable 'Allow Algo Trading' in the EA settings Configure your preferred risk settings Click OK and ensure AutoTrading is enabled in the terminal

Trading Tips

Start with Demo: Always test QORA on a demo account first to understand its behavior and validate performance

Conservative Risk: Start with 0.5-1% risk per trade and increase only after consistent profitable periods

Session Selection: For XAUUSD, London and New York sessions typically offer the best volatility and liquidity

News Filter: Keep the news filter enabled to avoid trading during high-impact events that can cause erratic price movements

Adaptive Mode: Use ADAPT_OFF for backtesting optimization, then consider ADAPT_BALANCED for live trading

Spread Awareness: Ensure your broker offers competitive spreads; high spreads significantly impact profitability on Gold

Regular Monitoring: Check the dashboard periodically to monitor performance and adjust settings if market conditions change

Support & Updates

QORA includes free updates and dedicated support. If you have questions, suggestions, or encounter any issues, please contact the developer through the MQL5 Market messaging system.

Before purchasing, you can test QORA using the free demo version available on the product page. The demo allows full functionality on the Strategy Tester to evaluate performance on historical data.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange (Forex) and Contracts for Difference (CFDs) carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage available in Forex trading can work both for and against you.

Before using QORA or any trading software, carefully consider your investment objectives, experience level, and risk appetite. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Seek independent financial advice if necessary.

The developer of QORA is not responsible for any losses incurred while using this Expert Advisor. Use at your own risk.

Version Information

Current Version: 1.00

Developer: Sergej Maehler

MQL5 Market Link: https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/154070



Optimization & Adaptive Mode Guide



Complete Step-by-Step Tutorial

PHASE 1 OPTIMIZATION Adaptive Mode = OFF Find optimal parameters → PHASE 2 LIVE TRADING Adaptive Mode = ON EA auto-adjusts to market

Overview: The 2-Phase Workflow

QORA uses a two-phase approach to ensure optimal performance:

Phase 1: Optimization (Adaptive Mode = OFF)

Open Strategy Tester in MetaTrader 5 Select QORA EA with your symbol and timeframe Set Adaptive Mode = OFF (CRITICAL!) Configure optimization parameters using built-in ranges Run optimization (Slow complete or Fast genetic) Analyze results and select best parameters Verify with single backtest

Phase 2: Live Trading (Adaptive Mode = ON)

Apply optimized parameters to EA Switch Adaptive Mode = ON Test on DEMO account for 2-4 weeks Monitor performance and adaptive adjustments If profitable, switch to LIVE account

💡 KEY INSIGHT Phase 1 finds the BEST BASE parameters for your specific conditions. Phase 2 lets the EA ADAPT ±20-50% around those optimized values. Your optimized parameters become the CENTER point for adaptation.

STEP 1 Open Strategy Tester

MetaTrader 5 Setup

There are two ways to open the Strategy Tester:

Method 1: Keyboard Shortcut Ctrl + R The fastest way to open Strategy Tester Method 2: Menu Navigation 1. Click 'View' in menu bar 2. Select 'Strategy Tester' Or right-click QORA → Test

Strategy Tester Settings

Setting Recommended Value Expert: QORA Symbol: Your preferred pair (e.g., EURUSD, XAUUSD, BTCUSD) Timeframe: H1 recommended for most pairs Date Range: At least 1 year of historical data Modeling: Every tick based on real ticks (most accurate) Initial Deposit: Realistic amount (e.g., $10,000)

STEP 2 Set Adaptive Mode = OFF

Critical Setting for Optimization

⚠️ CRITICAL WARNING Adaptive Mode MUST be OFF during optimization! If ON, parameters will change during backtest and optimization results will be meaningless. This is the most common mistake - always verify this setting before starting.

Locating the Setting

In the EA Input Parameters, find the ADAPTIVE MODE section:

Adaptation Mode OFF ← Select this!

Why OFF for Optimization?

Adaptive Mode changes parameters based on market conditions

During optimization, we need FIXED parameters to compare results

If parameters change mid-backtest, each run uses different values

This makes comparison impossible and results meaningless

OFF Fixed parameters for optimization ON Auto-adjust for live trading

STEP 3 Configure Optimization Parameters

Select Which Parameters to Optimize

Check the parameters you want to optimize. Each has built-in ranges [Start | Step | Stop]:

☑ Parameter Start Step Stop Default ☑ Min Signal Score 20 5 80 40 ☑ SL Ratio x ATR 0.5 0.25 2.0 1.0 ☑ TP Ratio x ATR 1.0 0.25 3.0 1.5 ☑ OB Lookback Bars 10 5 60 25 ☑ FVG Lookback Bars 10 5 50 20 ☐ Risk % per Trade - - - 1.0 ☑ Trail Activation % 40 10 80 60 ☑ Breakeven at % 20 10 60 40

💡 OPTIMIZATION TIPS • Start with core parameters: Min Score, SL/TP Ratios • Keep Risk % FIXED at 1-2% (optimize strategy, not risk) • Don't optimize ALL parameters at once (too many combinations) • Use 'Fast genetic' algorithm for 5+ parameters

⚠️ WATCH COMBINATIONS 8 parameters × 10 values each = 100,000,000 combinations! Start with 3-5 key parameters for manageable optimization time.

STEP 4 Run Optimization

Start the Strategy Tester

Choose your optimization algorithm based on the number of parameters:

Slow Complete Algorithm • Tests EVERY parameter combination • Most accurate results • Can take hours/days Best for: 2-4 parameters Fast Genetic Algorithm • Uses AI to find good combinations • May miss absolute best • Completes in minutes/hours Best for: 5+ parameters

Click START to begin optimization

You can minimize MetaTrader 5 and let it run in the background.

STEP 5 Analyze Results

Select the Best Parameters

After optimization completes, review the results table and select the best pass:

Selection Criteria

Metric Target Value Profit Factor (PF) > 1.5 (higher = more profit per loss) Win Rate > 55% (shows consistent strategy) Max Drawdown < 15% (lower = safer trading) Number of Trades > 100 (statistical significance)

After Selecting Best Result

Double-click the best row to see detailed parameters Right-click → 'Set input parameters' to apply them Run a SINGLE backtest with these parameters to verify Check equity curve is smooth (no lucky spikes)

STEP 5b Save Optimized Parameters

Critical Step Before Going Live

After selecting your best optimization result, you MUST save the parameters as a .set file. This file will be the foundation for Adaptive Mode.

💡 WHY SAVING IS IMPORTANT The .set file stores your optimized BASE parameters. When Adaptive Mode is ON, the EA adjusts ±20-50% AROUND these saved values. Without saving, you would lose your optimization work!

Method 1: Save from Strategy Tester (Recommended)

1 In the optimization results, double-click on your best result row 2 Right-click → 'Set input parameters' (this loads them into the EA) 3 Go to Settings tab → Inputs in Strategy Tester 4 Click 'Save' button (bottom of inputs panel) 5 Name your file descriptively, e.g.: QORA_EURUSD_H1_optimized.set

Method 2: Save from Live Chart

1 Attach QORA to a chart with your optimized parameters 2 Right-click on the chart → Expert Advisors → Properties 3 In the Inputs tab, click 'Save'

File Location & Naming Convention

Default Location MQL5/Presets/ File Extension .set Recommended Name QORA_[SYMBOL]_[TIMEFRAME]_[DATE].set Example QORA_XAUUSD_H1_2024-01.set

Loading Saved Parameters

When you want to use your saved parameters (e.g., on a new chart or after restart):

Attach QORA to chart → Inputs tab → Click 'Load'

Select your saved .set file

Change Adaptive Mode = ON for live trading

Click OK to apply

⚠️ IMPORTANT REMINDER Always change Adaptive Mode from OFF to ON after loading! The .set file saves the mode as it was during optimization (OFF). You must manually switch to ON for live trading with auto-adjustment.

How Adaptive Mode Uses Your Saved Parameters

Your Saved Value (Example) SL Ratio = 1.5 TP Ratio = 2.0 Min Score = 45 Adaptive Range (±20-50%) SL Ratio: 1.2 - 1.8 TP Ratio: 1.6 - 2.4 Min Score: 36 - 54

The EA continuously adjusts within these ranges based on current ATR volatility and ADX trend strength.

Auto-Save System for Adaptive Mode

When Adaptive Mode is ON, the EA automatically saves all adapted parameters to a file. This ensures that your adaptive state is preserved even if MetaTrader restarts, your PC crashes, or you close the chart.

💡 WHY AUTO-SAVE MATTERS The EA learns and adapts over time based on market conditions. Without Auto-Save, all adaptations would be lost on restart. Auto-Save preserves: lookbacks, scores, SL/TP ratios, thresholds, win rate, and more. When the EA restarts, it loads the saved state and continues from where it left off.

Auto-Save Settings (Input Parameters)

Parameter Default Description Enable State Auto-Save true Enable/disable automatic saving Save Interval Minutes 5 Save every X minutes [1-15] Save After Each Trade true Also save when a trade closes Use Common Folder true Use shared folder for all terminals

When Does Auto-Save Trigger?

⏱ Timed Auto-Save Every 5 minutes (configurable 1-15 min) 📈 Priority Save After each trade closes (win rate updates) 🛑 On EA Stop When you remove EA or close MT5 🚀 On EA Start Loads previous state automatically

File Location

The adaptive state is saved to a binary file. The location depends on the 'Use Common Folder' setting:

Common = true C:\Users\[USER]\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\ Terminal\Common\Files\QORA_AdaptiveState.bin Common = false C:\Users\[USER]\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\ Terminal\[TERMINAL_ID]\MQL5\Files\QORA_AdaptiveState.bin

💡 TIP: Common Folder Advantage When 'Use Common Folder = true', the state file is shared between all MT5 terminals. This is useful if you run multiple terminals or reinstall MT5. The file persists even if you update or reinstall MetaTrader 5.

What Gets Saved?

The QORA_AdaptiveState.bin file contains all current adaptive values:

Lookback Parameters Trading Parameters • FVG Lookback Bars • Order Block Lookback Bars • Structure Lookback Bars • SL Multiplier (current) • TP Multiplier (current) • Trail Activation & Distance Score Thresholds Market State • Minimum Score (current) • Minimum Confluence • Min Gap Size, Volume Ratio • OB/Structure Strength Thresholds • Current ATR & Average ATR • ATR Ratio (volatility factor) • ADX Value & Is Trending flag • Win Rate & Performance Factor

How to Access the File (Optional)

If you need to find or delete the state file:

1 In MetaTrader 5, go to File → Open Data Folder 2 Navigate to MQL5 → Files folder 3 Look for QORA_AdaptiveState.bin

For Common Folder: File → Open Common Data Folder → Files

⚠️ RESET ADAPTIVE STATE If you want to reset the adaptive system to start fresh: 1. Stop the EA on all charts 2. Delete the QORA_AdaptiveState.bin file 3. Restart the EA - it will initialize with your input parameters

This is useful after major market regime changes or re-optimization.

STEP 6 Switch to Adaptive Mode

Prepare for Live Trading

Now that you have optimized parameters, switch Adaptive Mode ON for live trading:

BEFORE (Optimization) Adaptation Mode: OFF • Parameters are FIXED • Best for finding optimal values → AFTER (Live Trading) Adaptation Mode: ON • Parameters AUTO-ADJUST • Adapts to market conditions

What Adapts When ON

Market Condition Automatic Adjustment ATR Volatility HIGH → Wider SL/TP, longer lookbacks ATR Volatility LOW → Tighter SL/TP, shorter lookbacks ADX Trend STRONG → Higher score thresholds ADX Trend WEAK → Lower score thresholds

💡 KEY POINT Your optimized values become the CENTER point. Adaptive Mode adjusts ±20-50% around those values based on market conditions. This means you get the best of both worlds: optimized base + dynamic adaptation.

STEP 7 Demo Then Live

Final Steps to Success

DEMO 2-4 Weeks • Apply optimized params • Adaptive Mode = ON • Trade virtual money • Monitor daily EVALUATE 1 Week • Check Win Rate • Verify Profit Factor • Confirm Max DD • Review trade journal LIVE Ongoing • Start small lot sizes • Increase gradually • Max 1-2% risk • Monitor & adjust

Success Checklist

☑ Optimized with Adaptive Mode = OFF

☑ Selected parameters with PF > 1.5 and Win% > 55%

☑ Verified results with single backtest

☑ Switched Adaptive Mode = ON

☑ Tested on DEMO account for 2-4 weeks

☐ Started LIVE with small position size







