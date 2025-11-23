信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / RF FXTTS
Dzintars Ansons

RF FXTTS

Dzintars Ansons
0条评论
5
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 -41%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
330
盈利交易:
147 (44.54%)
亏损交易:
183 (55.45%)
最好交易:
9.47 USD
最差交易:
-5.62 USD
毛利:
224.81 USD (29 390 pips)
毛利亏损:
-266.46 USD (32 092 pips)
最大连续赢利:
12 (24.14 USD)
最大连续盈利:
24.14 USD (12)
夏普比率:
-0.04
交易活动:
62.41%
最大入金加载:
66.85%
最近交易:
1 几天前
每周交易:
71
平均持有时间:
8 小时
采收率:
-0.82
长期交易:
154 (46.67%)
短期交易:
176 (53.33%)
利润因子:
0.84
预期回报:
-0.13 USD
平均利润:
1.53 USD
平均损失:
-1.46 USD
最大连续失误:
27 (-50.44 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-50.44 USD (27)
每月增长:
-34.28%
算法交易:
83%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
48.77 USD
最大值:
50.87 USD (48.32%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
49.08% (50.44 USD)
净值:
27.60% (23.45 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
NZDUSD 21
AUDUSD 18
USDCHF 16
USDJPY 15
NZDCAD 15
EURCAD 15
GBPUSD 15
GBPCAD 15
USDCAD 14
EURUSD 14
GBPJPY 13
AUDJPY 12
CHFJPY 12
AUDNZD 12
EURJPY 11
CADJPY 11
NZDCHF 11
EURGBP 11
EURCHF 10
GBPCHF 10
CADCHF 10
NZDJPY 10
EURAUD 10
AUDCAD 9
GBPNZD 6
GBPAUD 6
EURNZD 5
AUDCHF 3
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
NZDUSD 5
AUDUSD 1
USDCHF -4
USDJPY -2
NZDCAD -1
EURCAD 9
GBPUSD 11
GBPCAD -9
USDCAD 5
EURUSD -8
GBPJPY -18
AUDJPY -2
CHFJPY 1
AUDNZD -1
EURJPY 2
CADJPY 0
NZDCHF -5
EURGBP -7
EURCHF -8
GBPCHF -7
CADCHF 1
NZDJPY -5
EURAUD 1
AUDCAD 0
GBPNZD 0
GBPAUD 1
EURNZD 0
AUDCHF 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
NZDUSD 540
AUDUSD 167
USDCHF -254
USDJPY -198
NZDCAD -93
EURCAD 1.4K
GBPUSD 1.2K
GBPCAD -1.2K
USDCAD 809
EURUSD -730
GBPJPY -2.6K
AUDJPY -259
CHFJPY 185
AUDNZD -127
EURJPY 418
CADJPY 95
NZDCHF -420
EURGBP -438
EURCHF -578
GBPCHF -544
CADCHF 85
NZDJPY -758
EURAUD 199
AUDCAD 70
GBPNZD -45
GBPAUD 291
EURNZD -4
AUDCHF 68
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +9.47 USD
最差交易: -6 USD
最大连续赢利: 12
最大连续失误: 27
最大连续盈利: +24.14 USD
最大连续亏损: -50.44 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-ECN 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 1
TrioMarkets-Live Server
0.00 × 2
EuromarketFX-Live
0.00 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live9
0.00 × 4
ForexBrokerInc-Main
0.00 × 1
Afterprime-Live AP
0.00 × 7
TTCM-Live
0.00 × 2
CapitalComBY-Real
0.00 × 1
EurotradeSA-Live01
0.00 × 2
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.15 × 26
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
0.17 × 6
IronFXBM-Real4
0.24 × 153
TTCM-Live3
0.29 × 7
Axi-US07-Live
0.29 × 41
JustForex-Live
0.30 × 217
Exness-Real18
0.31 × 16
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.32 × 1620
UniverseWheel-Live
0.32 × 102
Just2Trade-Real2
0.33 × 386
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.34 × 41
RoboForexDE-ECN
0.34 × 90
Tickmill-Live10
0.35 × 110
ICMarkets-Live17
0.38 × 37
ICMarkets-Live3
0.38 × 269
RoboForexEU-ECN
0.38 × 1209
523 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

🌍 RF-FXTTS - RICCI FLOW FX TOPOLOGICAL TRADING SYSTEM 

A Living Market Ecosystem Experiment

This is not a classical trading signal account and not a promise of profit.

This account is a living experiment — a practical implementation of a topological trading ecosystem operating in real market conditions.

Here, we do not trade forecasts.
We observe how a system behaves under load.

Profit is secondary.
Understanding, structure, and resilience are primary.

Closed FX ecosystem means currency movements do not exist in isolation.
Strength in one currency is redistributed across others.
This system trades structure and balance across multiple pairs,
managing risk at the ecosystem level rather than per trade.

Core Idea (in simple terms)

The market is not a mechanism that can be precisely predicted.
The market is a dynamic system, similar to a natural ecosystem.

This account explores one fundamental question:

Can local tension within a system smooth out over time
if the system operates within clear and rigid risk boundaries?

If yes — the system is viable.
If not — the cycle is consciously terminated, and experience is gained.

Why an “ecosystem” and not a “strategy”

In classical trading:

  • each trade is evaluated in isolation,

  • each loss is treated as failure,

  • the goal is to be right.

In this system:

  • local errors are acceptable,

  • global balance is what matters,

  • the goal is viability, not perfection.

As in nature:
individual trees may fall —
the forest remains alive.

Fundamental Principles of the System

1. Forecasting is not the foundation

We do not attempt to predict the future.
Any signal is used only as a trigger, never as truth.

Decisions are driven by structure, not expectations.

2. Tension and cycle phase

Positions are opened only during the return phase of a cycle, when:

  • the market has previously accumulated tension,

  • momentum begins to weaken,

  • the structure shows signs of smoothing.

RSI in this system is not used as a classic overbought/oversold indicator.
It is used as a phase indicator, helping to identify
the moment when the system begins to return within the cycle
(reference zones: 40 / 60).

Candle patterns (Pin Bar, Engulfing, Star, Hammer)
serve as confirmation filters, not primary signals.

No return phase — no entry.
No structure — no trade.

3. Homogeneous ecosystem structure

  • All currency pairs are traded with equal position size,

  • under the same rules,

  • with no “special” currencies or favorites.

Stability is achieved through structure, not optimization.

The Poincaré Hypothesis — why it matters here

In simplified terms, the Poincaré hypothesis states:

If a system has no irreversible loops or “holes,”
it is topologically intact.

Within this account, that means:

  • there are no positions that cannot be closed,

  • there are no states without an exit,

  • every cycle can be completed without destroying the system.

If a system can always be brought back —
it is healthy.

Ricci Flow — how the system evolves over time

Ricci Flow describes how:

  • tension accumulates locally,

  • smooths out over time,

  • or turns into a singularity that must be removed.

In this system:

  • momentum and correlations represent tension,

  • time is the smoothing mechanism,

  • the global stop is surgery, not punishment.

If tension smooths out — the cycle completes.
If it does not — the cycle is consciously interrupted.

Antifragility — why errors are not the enemy

This system is not designed to avoid errors.
It is designed not to suffer from them.

  • local losses are acceptable,

  • global collapse is not,

  • an error is information, not failure.

Just as muscles grow under stress,
this system benefits from controlled pressure.

Technical Parameters (Transparent)

  • Initial deposit: 300 USD

  • Leverage: 1:500

  • Lot size: 0.01

Global cycle boundaries:

  • +10 % — positive cycle completion

  • – 50 % — forced cycle termination

Inside the ecosystem, every trade uses an ATR‑based Stop Loss, an ATR‑based Take Profit, and an automatic breakeven transfer. This creates a structural risk‑to‑reward ratio of approximately 1:3, which ensures local stability and supports the long‑term viability of the global cycle.

What it means to “join” this account

To join means:

  • to observe, not blindly copy,

  • to think, not wait for signals,

  • to participate in an experiment, not a promise.

This account is not for everyone.
It is for those who value meaning, not just results.

One-sentence summary

This account is a living ecosystem experiment,
where viability is defined by the ability of market tension
to smooth out within defined boundaries,
not by the correctness of individual trades.

📘 Additional Reading / Conceptual Context

This trading experiment is conceptually connected to the book:
The Gospel of Financial Nirvana:
The Path Out of the Wheel of Financial Samsara

The book explores the idea that most market participants are trapped in a recurring cycle of expectation, fear, profit, and loss — a financial analogue of samsara.

Rather than proposing new forecasting methods, it explains why the cycle persists and how attachment to outcomes keeps participants inside it.

The ecosystem implemented in this account follows the same core principle:

  • the market cannot be controlled through prediction,

  • errors are inevitable and necessary,

  • exiting the cycle is achieved not through “correct trades,”
    but through structural clarity and clear boundaries.

Just as the book describes a path out of compulsive financial repetition,
this system translates the idea into practice —
replacing prediction with structure,
and control with viability.

📘 Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/Gospel-Financial-Nirvana-Wheel-Samsara-ebook/dp/B0FPXN788J


没有评论
2025.12.19 08:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 14:05
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.25 21:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.24 20:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 19:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 10:51
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.24 10:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.24 09:51
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.24 09:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.24 08:51
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.24 08:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.23 14:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.23 14:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.23 14:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.23 14:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.23 14:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
RF FXTTS
每月30 USD
-41%
0
0
USD
59
USD
5
83%
330
44%
62%
0.84
-0.13
USD
49%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 4交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载