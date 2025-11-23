シグナルセクション
Dzintars Ansons

RF FXTTS

Dzintars Ansons
レビュー0件
5週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 -55%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
334
利益トレード:
147 (44.01%)
損失トレード:
187 (55.99%)
ベストトレード:
9.47 USD
最悪のトレード:
-5.62 USD
総利益:
224.81 USD (29 390 pips)
総損失:
-280.90 USD (33 694 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
12 (24.14 USD)
最大連続利益:
24.14 USD (12)
シャープレシオ:
-0.07
取引アクティビティ:
63.43%
最大入金額:
66.85%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
62
平均保有時間:
9 時間
リカバリーファクター:
-0.93
長いトレード:
155 (46.41%)
短いトレード:
179 (53.59%)
プロフィットファクター:
0.80
期待されたペイオフ:
-0.17 USD
平均利益:
1.53 USD
平均損失:
-1.50 USD
最大連続の負け:
27 (-50.44 USD)
最大連続損失:
-50.44 USD (27)
月間成長:
-40.92%
アルゴリズム取引:
83%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
56.09 USD
最大の:
60.26 USD (57.24%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
57.24% (60.26 USD)
エクイティによる:
27.60% (23.45 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
NZDUSD 22
AUDUSD 18
USDCHF 16
USDJPY 15
NZDCAD 15
EURCAD 15
GBPUSD 15
GBPCAD 15
USDCAD 14
EURUSD 14
GBPJPY 13
EURJPY 12
AUDJPY 12
CHFJPY 12
AUDNZD 12
CADJPY 11
NZDCHF 11
GBPCHF 11
EURGBP 11
EURCHF 10
CADCHF 10
NZDJPY 10
EURAUD 10
AUDCAD 9
GBPNZD 7
GBPAUD 6
EURNZD 5
AUDCHF 3
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
NZDUSD 3
AUDUSD 1
USDCHF -4
USDJPY -2
NZDCAD -1
EURCAD 9
GBPUSD 11
GBPCAD -9
USDCAD 5
EURUSD -8
GBPJPY -18
EURJPY -2
AUDJPY -2
CHFJPY 1
AUDNZD -1
CADJPY 0
NZDCHF -5
GBPCHF -12
EURGBP -7
EURCHF -8
CADCHF 1
NZDJPY -5
EURAUD 1
AUDCAD 0
GBPNZD -4
GBPAUD 1
EURNZD 0
AUDCHF 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
NZDUSD 371
AUDUSD 167
USDCHF -254
USDJPY -198
NZDCAD -93
EURCAD 1.4K
GBPUSD 1.2K
GBPCAD -1.2K
USDCAD 809
EURUSD -730
GBPJPY -2.6K
EURJPY -134
AUDJPY -259
CHFJPY 185
AUDNZD -127
CADJPY 95
NZDCHF -420
GBPCHF -837
EURGBP -438
EURCHF -578
CADCHF 85
NZDJPY -758
EURAUD 199
AUDCAD 70
GBPNZD -633
GBPAUD 291
EURNZD -4
AUDCHF 68
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
ベストトレード: +9.47 USD
最悪のトレード: -6 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 12
最大連続の負け: 27
最大連続利益: +24.14 USD
最大連続損失: -50.44 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"RoboForex-ECN"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 1
TrioMarkets-Live Server
0.00 × 2
EuromarketFX-Live
0.00 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live9
0.00 × 4
ForexBrokerInc-Main
0.00 × 1
Afterprime-Live AP
0.00 × 7
TTCM-Live
0.00 × 2
CapitalComBY-Real
0.00 × 1
EurotradeSA-Live01
0.00 × 2
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.15 × 26
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
0.17 × 6
IronFXBM-Real4
0.24 × 153
TTCM-Live3
0.29 × 7
Axi-US07-Live
0.29 × 41
JustForex-Live
0.30 × 217
Exness-Real18
0.31 × 16
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.32 × 1620
UniverseWheel-Live
0.32 × 102
Just2Trade-Real2
0.33 × 386
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.34 × 41
RoboForexDE-ECN
0.34 × 90
Tickmill-Live10
0.35 × 110
ICMarkets-Live17
0.38 × 37
ICMarkets-Live3
0.38 × 269
RoboForexEU-ECN
0.38 × 1209
523 より多く...
🌍 RF-FXTTS - RICCI FLOW FX TOPOLOGICAL TRADING SYSTEM 

A Living Market Ecosystem Experiment

This is not a classical trading signal account and not a promise of profit.

This account is a living experiment — a practical implementation of a topological trading ecosystem operating in real market conditions.

Here, we do not trade forecasts.
We observe how a system behaves under load.

Profit is secondary.
Understanding, structure, and resilience are primary.

Closed FX ecosystem means currency movements do not exist in isolation.
Strength in one currency is redistributed across others.
This system trades structure and balance across multiple pairs,
managing risk at the ecosystem level rather than per trade.

Core Idea (in simple terms)

The market is not a mechanism that can be precisely predicted.
The market is a dynamic system, similar to a natural ecosystem.

This account explores one fundamental question:

Can local tension within a system smooth out over time
if the system operates within clear and rigid risk boundaries?

If yes — the system is viable.
If not — the cycle is consciously terminated, and experience is gained.

Why an “ecosystem” and not a “strategy”

In classical trading:

  • each trade is evaluated in isolation,

  • each loss is treated as failure,

  • the goal is to be right.

In this system:

  • local errors are acceptable,

  • global balance is what matters,

  • the goal is viability, not perfection.

As in nature:
individual trees may fall —
the forest remains alive.

Fundamental Principles of the System

1. Forecasting is not the foundation

We do not attempt to predict the future.
Any signal is used only as a trigger, never as truth.

Decisions are driven by structure, not expectations.

2. Tension and cycle phase

Positions are opened only during the return phase of a cycle, when:

  • the market has previously accumulated tension,

  • momentum begins to weaken,

  • the structure shows signs of smoothing.

RSI in this system is not used as a classic overbought/oversold indicator.
It is used as a phase indicator, helping to identify
the moment when the system begins to return within the cycle
(reference zones: 40 / 60).

Candle patterns (Pin Bar, Engulfing, Star, Hammer)
serve as confirmation filters, not primary signals.

No return phase — no entry.
No structure — no trade.

3. Homogeneous ecosystem structure

  • All currency pairs are traded with equal position size,

  • under the same rules,

  • with no “special” currencies or favorites.

Stability is achieved through structure, not optimization.

The Poincaré Hypothesis — why it matters here

In simplified terms, the Poincaré hypothesis states:

If a system has no irreversible loops or “holes,”
it is topologically intact.

Within this account, that means:

  • there are no positions that cannot be closed,

  • there are no states without an exit,

  • every cycle can be completed without destroying the system.

If a system can always be brought back —
it is healthy.

Ricci Flow — how the system evolves over time

Ricci Flow describes how:

  • tension accumulates locally,

  • smooths out over time,

  • or turns into a singularity that must be removed.

In this system:

  • momentum and correlations represent tension,

  • time is the smoothing mechanism,

  • the global stop is surgery, not punishment.

If tension smooths out — the cycle completes.
If it does not — the cycle is consciously interrupted.

Antifragility — why errors are not the enemy

This system is not designed to avoid errors.
It is designed not to suffer from them.

  • local losses are acceptable,

  • global collapse is not,

  • an error is information, not failure.

Just as muscles grow under stress,
this system benefits from controlled pressure.

Technical Parameters (Transparent)

  • Initial deposit: 300 USD

  • Leverage: 1:500

  • Lot size: 0.01

Global cycle boundaries:

  • +10 % — positive cycle completion

  • – 50 % — forced cycle termination

Inside the ecosystem, every trade uses an ATR‑based Stop Loss, an ATR‑based Take Profit, and an automatic breakeven transfer. This creates a structural risk‑to‑reward ratio of approximately 1:3, which ensures local stability and supports the long‑term viability of the global cycle.

What it means to “join” this account

To join means:

  • to observe, not blindly copy,

  • to think, not wait for signals,

  • to participate in an experiment, not a promise.

This account is not for everyone.
It is for those who value meaning, not just results.

One-sentence summary

This account is a living ecosystem experiment,
where viability is defined by the ability of market tension
to smooth out within defined boundaries,
not by the correctness of individual trades.

About the System

RF‑FXTTS is a structural FX model that treats the market as a closed 8‑currency ecosystem, not 28 separate pairs. It tracks tension, symmetry, and cycle phases to understand whether the system is stabilising or approaching a boundary.

The system does not rely on prediction. Instead, it focuses on:

  • structural tension flow

  • ecosystem balance

  • clear global risk limits

Its goal is not “correct trades” but system viability — the ability of market tension to smooth out within defined boundaries.

🔷 Full documentation & source code: https://dzintars12.github.io/RF-FXTTS-Whitepaper/


2025.12.26 13:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.19 08:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 14:05
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.25 21:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.24 20:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 19:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 10:51
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.24 10:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.24 09:51
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.24 09:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.24 08:51
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.24 08:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.23 14:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.23 14:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.23 14:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.23 14:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.23 14:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
