Dzintars Ansons

RF FXTTS

Dzintars Ansons
0 comentarios
5 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 -55%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
334
Transacciones Rentables:
147 (44.01%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
187 (55.99%)
Mejor transacción:
9.47 USD
Peor transacción:
-5.62 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
224.81 USD (29 390 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-280.90 USD (33 694 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
12 (24.14 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
24.14 USD (12)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.07
Actividad comercial:
63.43%
Carga máxima del depósito:
66.85%
Último trade:
4 horas
Trades a la semana:
62
Tiempo medio de espera:
9 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.93
Transacciones Largas:
155 (46.41%)
Transacciones Cortas:
179 (53.59%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.80
Beneficio Esperado:
-0.17 USD
Beneficio medio:
1.53 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-1.50 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
27 (-50.44 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-50.44 USD (27)
Crecimiento al mes:
-40.92%
Trading algorítmico:
83%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
56.09 USD
Máxima:
60.26 USD (57.24%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
57.24% (60.26 USD)
De fondos:
27.60% (23.45 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
NZDUSD 22
AUDUSD 18
USDCHF 16
USDJPY 15
NZDCAD 15
EURCAD 15
GBPUSD 15
GBPCAD 15
USDCAD 14
EURUSD 14
GBPJPY 13
EURJPY 12
AUDJPY 12
CHFJPY 12
AUDNZD 12
CADJPY 11
NZDCHF 11
GBPCHF 11
EURGBP 11
EURCHF 10
CADCHF 10
NZDJPY 10
EURAUD 10
AUDCAD 9
GBPNZD 7
GBPAUD 6
EURNZD 5
AUDCHF 3
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
NZDUSD 3
AUDUSD 1
USDCHF -4
USDJPY -2
NZDCAD -1
EURCAD 9
GBPUSD 11
GBPCAD -9
USDCAD 5
EURUSD -8
GBPJPY -18
EURJPY -2
AUDJPY -2
CHFJPY 1
AUDNZD -1
CADJPY 0
NZDCHF -5
GBPCHF -12
EURGBP -7
EURCHF -8
CADCHF 1
NZDJPY -5
EURAUD 1
AUDCAD 0
GBPNZD -4
GBPAUD 1
EURNZD 0
AUDCHF 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
NZDUSD 371
AUDUSD 167
USDCHF -254
USDJPY -198
NZDCAD -93
EURCAD 1.4K
GBPUSD 1.2K
GBPCAD -1.2K
USDCAD 809
EURUSD -730
GBPJPY -2.6K
EURJPY -134
AUDJPY -259
CHFJPY 185
AUDNZD -127
CADJPY 95
NZDCHF -420
GBPCHF -837
EURGBP -438
EURCHF -578
CADCHF 85
NZDJPY -758
EURAUD 199
AUDCAD 70
GBPNZD -633
GBPAUD 291
EURNZD -4
AUDCHF 68
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +9.47 USD
Peor transacción: -6 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 12
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 27
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +24.14 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -50.44 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "RoboForex-ECN" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 1
TrioMarkets-Live Server
0.00 × 2
EuromarketFX-Live
0.00 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live9
0.00 × 4
ForexBrokerInc-Main
0.00 × 1
Afterprime-Live AP
0.00 × 7
TTCM-Live
0.00 × 2
CapitalComBY-Real
0.00 × 1
EurotradeSA-Live01
0.00 × 2
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.15 × 26
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
0.17 × 6
IronFXBM-Real4
0.24 × 153
TTCM-Live3
0.29 × 7
Axi-US07-Live
0.29 × 41
JustForex-Live
0.30 × 217
Exness-Real18
0.31 × 16
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.32 × 1620
UniverseWheel-Live
0.32 × 102
Just2Trade-Real2
0.33 × 386
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.34 × 41
RoboForexDE-ECN
0.34 × 90
Tickmill-Live10
0.35 × 110
ICMarkets-Live17
0.38 × 37
ICMarkets-Live3
0.38 × 269
RoboForexEU-ECN
0.38 × 1209
otros 523...
🌍 RF-FXTTS - RICCI FLOW FX TOPOLOGICAL TRADING SYSTEM 

A Living Market Ecosystem Experiment

This is not a classical trading signal account and not a promise of profit.

This account is a living experiment — a practical implementation of a topological trading ecosystem operating in real market conditions.

Here, we do not trade forecasts.
We observe how a system behaves under load.

Profit is secondary.
Understanding, structure, and resilience are primary.

Closed FX ecosystem means currency movements do not exist in isolation.
Strength in one currency is redistributed across others.
This system trades structure and balance across multiple pairs,
managing risk at the ecosystem level rather than per trade.

Core Idea (in simple terms)

The market is not a mechanism that can be precisely predicted.
The market is a dynamic system, similar to a natural ecosystem.

This account explores one fundamental question:

Can local tension within a system smooth out over time
if the system operates within clear and rigid risk boundaries?

If yes — the system is viable.
If not — the cycle is consciously terminated, and experience is gained.

Why an “ecosystem” and not a “strategy”

In classical trading:

  • each trade is evaluated in isolation,

  • each loss is treated as failure,

  • the goal is to be right.

In this system:

  • local errors are acceptable,

  • global balance is what matters,

  • the goal is viability, not perfection.

As in nature:
individual trees may fall —
the forest remains alive.

Fundamental Principles of the System

1. Forecasting is not the foundation

We do not attempt to predict the future.
Any signal is used only as a trigger, never as truth.

Decisions are driven by structure, not expectations.

2. Tension and cycle phase

Positions are opened only during the return phase of a cycle, when:

  • the market has previously accumulated tension,

  • momentum begins to weaken,

  • the structure shows signs of smoothing.

RSI in this system is not used as a classic overbought/oversold indicator.
It is used as a phase indicator, helping to identify
the moment when the system begins to return within the cycle
(reference zones: 40 / 60).

Candle patterns (Pin Bar, Engulfing, Star, Hammer)
serve as confirmation filters, not primary signals.

No return phase — no entry.
No structure — no trade.

3. Homogeneous ecosystem structure

  • All currency pairs are traded with equal position size,

  • under the same rules,

  • with no “special” currencies or favorites.

Stability is achieved through structure, not optimization.

The Poincaré Hypothesis — why it matters here

In simplified terms, the Poincaré hypothesis states:

If a system has no irreversible loops or “holes,”
it is topologically intact.

Within this account, that means:

  • there are no positions that cannot be closed,

  • there are no states without an exit,

  • every cycle can be completed without destroying the system.

If a system can always be brought back —
it is healthy.

Ricci Flow — how the system evolves over time

Ricci Flow describes how:

  • tension accumulates locally,

  • smooths out over time,

  • or turns into a singularity that must be removed.

In this system:

  • momentum and correlations represent tension,

  • time is the smoothing mechanism,

  • the global stop is surgery, not punishment.

If tension smooths out — the cycle completes.
If it does not — the cycle is consciously interrupted.

Antifragility — why errors are not the enemy

This system is not designed to avoid errors.
It is designed not to suffer from them.

  • local losses are acceptable,

  • global collapse is not,

  • an error is information, not failure.

Just as muscles grow under stress,
this system benefits from controlled pressure.

Technical Parameters (Transparent)

  • Initial deposit: 300 USD

  • Leverage: 1:500

  • Lot size: 0.01

Global cycle boundaries:

  • +10 % — positive cycle completion

  • – 50 % — forced cycle termination

Inside the ecosystem, every trade uses an ATR‑based Stop Loss, an ATR‑based Take Profit, and an automatic breakeven transfer. This creates a structural risk‑to‑reward ratio of approximately 1:3, which ensures local stability and supports the long‑term viability of the global cycle.

What it means to “join” this account

To join means:

  • to observe, not blindly copy,

  • to think, not wait for signals,

  • to participate in an experiment, not a promise.

This account is not for everyone.
It is for those who value meaning, not just results.

One-sentence summary

This account is a living ecosystem experiment,
where viability is defined by the ability of market tension
to smooth out within defined boundaries,
not by the correctness of individual trades.

📘 Additional Reading / Conceptual Context

This trading experiment is conceptually connected to the book:
The Gospel of Financial Nirvana:
The Path Out of the Wheel of Financial Samsara

The book explores the idea that most market participants are trapped in a recurring cycle of expectation, fear, profit, and loss — a financial analogue of samsara.

Rather than proposing new forecasting methods, it explains why the cycle persists and how attachment to outcomes keeps participants inside it.

The ecosystem implemented in this account follows the same core principle:

  • the market cannot be controlled through prediction,

  • errors are inevitable and necessary,

  • exiting the cycle is achieved not through “correct trades,”
    but through structural clarity and clear boundaries.

Just as the book describes a path out of compulsive financial repetition,
this system translates the idea into practice —
replacing prediction with structure,
and control with viability.

📘 Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/Gospel-Financial-Nirvana-Wheel-Samsara-ebook/dp/B0FPXN788J


No hay comentarios
2025.12.26 13:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.19 08:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 14:05
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.25 21:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.24 20:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 19:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 10:51
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.24 10:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.24 09:51
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.24 09:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.24 08:51
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.24 08:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.23 14:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.23 14:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.23 14:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.23 14:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.23 14:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
