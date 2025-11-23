🌍 RF-FXTTS - RICCI FLOW FX TOPOLOGICAL TRADING SYSTEM

A Living Market Ecosystem Experiment

This is not a classical trading signal account and not a promise of profit.

This account is a living experiment — a practical implementation of a topological trading ecosystem operating in real market conditions.

Here, we do not trade forecasts.

We observe how a system behaves under load.

Profit is secondary.

Understanding, structure, and resilience are primary.

Core Idea (in simple terms)

means currency movements do not exist in isolation.Strength in one currency is redistributed across others.This system trades structure and balance across multiple pairs,managing risk at the ecosystem level rather than per trade.

The market is not a mechanism that can be precisely predicted.

The market is a dynamic system, similar to a natural ecosystem.

This account explores one fundamental question:

Can local tension within a system smooth out over time

if the system operates within clear and rigid risk boundaries?

If yes — the system is viable.

If not — the cycle is consciously terminated, and experience is gained.

Why an “ecosystem” and not a “strategy”

In classical trading:

each trade is evaluated in isolation,

each loss is treated as failure,

the goal is to be right.

In this system:

local errors are acceptable,

global balance is what matters,

the goal is viability, not perfection.

As in nature:

individual trees may fall —

the forest remains alive.

Fundamental Principles of the System

1. Forecasting is not the foundation

We do not attempt to predict the future.

Any signal is used only as a trigger, never as truth.

Decisions are driven by structure, not expectations.

2. Tension and cycle phase

Positions are opened only during the return phase of a cycle, when:

the market has previously accumulated tension,

momentum begins to weaken,

the structure shows signs of smoothing.

RSI in this system is not used as a classic overbought/oversold indicator.

It is used as a phase indicator, helping to identify

the moment when the system begins to return within the cycle

(reference zones: 40 / 60).

Candle patterns (Pin Bar, Engulfing, Star, Hammer)

serve as confirmation filters, not primary signals.

No return phase — no entry.

No structure — no trade.

3. Homogeneous ecosystem structure

All currency pairs are traded with equal position size ,

under the same rules ,

with no “special” currencies or favorites.

Stability is achieved through structure, not optimization.

The Poincaré Hypothesis — why it matters here

In simplified terms, the Poincaré hypothesis states:

If a system has no irreversible loops or “holes,”

it is topologically intact.

Within this account, that means:

there are no positions that cannot be closed,

there are no states without an exit,

every cycle can be completed without destroying the system.

If a system can always be brought back —

it is healthy.

Ricci Flow — how the system evolves over time

Ricci Flow describes how:

tension accumulates locally,

smooths out over time,

or turns into a singularity that must be removed.

In this system:

momentum and correlations represent tension,

time is the smoothing mechanism,

the global stop is surgery, not punishment.

If tension smooths out — the cycle completes.

If it does not — the cycle is consciously interrupted.

Antifragility — why errors are not the enemy

This system is not designed to avoid errors.

It is designed not to suffer from them.

local losses are acceptable,

global collapse is not,

an error is information, not failure.

Just as muscles grow under stress,

this system benefits from controlled pressure.

Technical Parameters (Transparent)

Initial deposit: 300 USD

Leverage: 1:500

Lot size: 0.01

Global cycle boundaries:

+10 % — positive cycle completion

– 50 % — forced cycle termination

Inside the ecosystem, every trade uses an ATR‑based Stop Loss, an ATR‑based Take Profit, and an automatic breakeven transfer. This creates a structural risk‑to‑reward ratio of approximately 1:3, which ensures local stability and supports the long‑term viability of the global cycle.

What it means to “join” this account

To join means:

to observe, not blindly copy,

to think, not wait for signals,

to participate in an experiment, not a promise.

This account is not for everyone.

It is for those who value meaning, not just results.

One-sentence summary

This account is a living ecosystem experiment,

where viability is defined by the ability of market tension

to smooth out within defined boundaries,

not by the correctness of individual trades.

