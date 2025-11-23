- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
26
Profit Trade:
11 (42.30%)
Loss Trade:
15 (57.69%)
Best Trade:
3.88 USD
Worst Trade:
-2.78 USD
Profitto lordo:
15.89 USD (1 556 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-18.57 USD (2 648 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (11.02 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
11.02 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.05
Attività di trading:
43.44%
Massimo carico di deposito:
31.64%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
27
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.22
Long Trade:
12 (46.15%)
Short Trade:
14 (53.85%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.86
Profitto previsto:
-0.10 USD
Profitto medio:
1.44 USD
Perdita media:
-1.24 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-12.46 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-12.46 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
-2.65%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
12.46 USD
Massimale:
12.46 USD (12.32%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
12.32% (12.46 USD)
Per equità:
3.57% (3.55 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURJPY
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|NZDCHF
|2
|NZDCAD
|2
|AUDNZD
|2
|EURNZD
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|EURCHF
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|GBPCHF
|1
|AUDCHF
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|CADCHF
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURJPY
|-4
|CADJPY
|0
|NZDCHF
|0
|NZDCAD
|0
|AUDNZD
|-1
|EURNZD
|-3
|GBPJPY
|-2
|USDJPY
|-2
|AUDJPY
|-1
|EURCHF
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|GBPCHF
|4
|AUDCHF
|2
|EURGBP
|2
|USDCAD
|0
|USDCHF
|1
|AUDUSD
|-1
|EURCAD
|0
|GBPUSD
|2
|CADCHF
|0
|EURUSD
|0
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURJPY
|-590
|CADJPY
|-50
|NZDCHF
|-23
|NZDCAD
|-31
|AUDNZD
|-199
|EURNZD
|-487
|GBPJPY
|-323
|USDJPY
|-288
|AUDJPY
|-82
|EURCHF
|58
|CHFJPY
|192
|GBPCHF
|317
|AUDCHF
|141
|EURGBP
|166
|USDCAD
|-39
|USDCHF
|100
|AUDUSD
|-126
|EURCAD
|8
|GBPUSD
|202
|CADCHF
|-17
|EURUSD
|-21
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +3.88 USD
Worst Trade: -3 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +11.02 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -12.46 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
CapitalComBY-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
TTCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live9
|0.00 × 4
|
EuromarketFX-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
TrioMarkets-Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
EurotradeSA-Live01
|0.00 × 2
|
Afterprime-Live AP
|0.00 × 7
|
ForexBrokerInc-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.15 × 26
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.24 × 75
|
IronFXBM-Real4
|0.24 × 153
|
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
|0.25 × 4
|
TTCM-Live3
|0.29 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.30 × 1551
|
JustForex-Live
|0.30 × 217
|
Exness-Real18
|0.31 × 16
|
Just2Trade-Real2
|0.33 × 386
|
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
|0.34 × 41
|
RoboForexEU-ECN
|0.35 × 1190
|
RoboForexDE-ECN
|0.36 × 87
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.38 × 37
|
ICMarkets-Live3
|0.38 × 269
|
Axiory-Live
|0.38 × 47
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.39 × 98
This strategy uses a fully automated intraday EA that trades in the direction of the H4, Stochastic levels and candle momentum confirmation. ATR is used to calculate dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels for consistent volatility-based risk control.
The system opens only one trade at a time per currency pair, applies automatic Break-Even protection, and follows strict daily equity limits. No overnight positions, no martingale, no grid, no hedging.
Non ci sono recensioni
