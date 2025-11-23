SegnaliSezioni
Dzintars Ansons

Galdhopiggen

Dzintars Ansons
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 100 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -3%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
26
Profit Trade:
11 (42.30%)
Loss Trade:
15 (57.69%)
Best Trade:
3.88 USD
Worst Trade:
-2.78 USD
Profitto lordo:
15.89 USD (1 556 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-18.57 USD (2 648 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (11.02 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
11.02 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.05
Attività di trading:
43.44%
Massimo carico di deposito:
31.64%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
27
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.22
Long Trade:
12 (46.15%)
Short Trade:
14 (53.85%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.86
Profitto previsto:
-0.10 USD
Profitto medio:
1.44 USD
Perdita media:
-1.24 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-12.46 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-12.46 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
-2.65%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
12.46 USD
Massimale:
12.46 USD (12.32%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
12.32% (12.46 USD)
Per equità:
3.57% (3.55 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURJPY 2
CADJPY 2
NZDCHF 2
NZDCAD 2
AUDNZD 2
EURNZD 1
GBPJPY 1
USDJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
EURCHF 1
CHFJPY 1
GBPCHF 1
AUDCHF 1
EURGBP 1
USDCAD 1
USDCHF 1
AUDUSD 1
EURCAD 1
GBPUSD 1
CADCHF 1
EURUSD 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURJPY -4
CADJPY 0
NZDCHF 0
NZDCAD 0
AUDNZD -1
EURNZD -3
GBPJPY -2
USDJPY -2
AUDJPY -1
EURCHF 1
CHFJPY 1
GBPCHF 4
AUDCHF 2
EURGBP 2
USDCAD 0
USDCHF 1
AUDUSD -1
EURCAD 0
GBPUSD 2
CADCHF 0
EURUSD 0
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURJPY -590
CADJPY -50
NZDCHF -23
NZDCAD -31
AUDNZD -199
EURNZD -487
GBPJPY -323
USDJPY -288
AUDJPY -82
EURCHF 58
CHFJPY 192
GBPCHF 317
AUDCHF 141
EURGBP 166
USDCAD -39
USDCHF 100
AUDUSD -126
EURCAD 8
GBPUSD 202
CADCHF -17
EURUSD -21
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +3.88 USD
Worst Trade: -3 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +11.02 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -12.46 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

CapitalComBY-Real
0.00 × 1
TTCM-Live
0.00 × 2
TMGM.TradeMax-Live9
0.00 × 4
EuromarketFX-Live
0.00 × 3
TrioMarkets-Live Server
0.00 × 2
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 1
EurotradeSA-Live01
0.00 × 2
Afterprime-Live AP
0.00 × 7
ForexBrokerInc-Main
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.15 × 26
UniverseWheel-Live
0.24 × 75
IronFXBM-Real4
0.24 × 153
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
0.25 × 4
TTCM-Live3
0.29 × 7
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.30 × 1551
JustForex-Live
0.30 × 217
Exness-Real18
0.31 × 16
Just2Trade-Real2
0.33 × 386
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.34 × 41
RoboForexEU-ECN
0.35 × 1190
RoboForexDE-ECN
0.36 × 87
ICMarkets-Live17
0.38 × 37
ICMarkets-Live3
0.38 × 269
Axiory-Live
0.38 × 47
Tickmill-Live10
0.39 × 98
521 più
This strategy uses a fully automated intraday EA that trades in the direction of the H4, Stochastic levels and candle momentum confirmation. ATR is used to calculate dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels for consistent volatility-based risk control.
The system opens only one trade at a time per currency pair, applies automatic Break-Even protection, and follows strict daily equity limits. No overnight positions, no martingale, no grid, no hedging.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.24 20:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 19:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 10:51
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.24 10:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.24 09:51
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.24 09:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.24 08:51
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.24 08:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.23 14:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.23 14:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.23 14:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.23 14:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.23 14:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
