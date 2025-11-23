SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / RF FXTTS
Dzintars Ansons

RF FXTTS

Dzintars Ansons
0 Bewertungen
6 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 -78%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
360
Gewinntrades:
154 (42.77%)
Verlusttrades:
206 (57.22%)
Bester Trade:
9.47 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-5.62 USD
Bruttoprofit:
232.82 USD (30 401 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-312.06 USD (37 556 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
12 (24.14 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
24.14 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.12
Trading-Aktivität:
64.47%
Max deposit load:
193.56%
Letzter Trade:
4 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
67
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
13 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.95
Long-Positionen:
173 (48.06%)
Short-Positionen:
187 (51.94%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.75
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-0.22 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.51 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1.51 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
27 (-50.44 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-50.44 USD (27)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-76.34%
Algo-Trading:
85%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
79.24 USD
Maximaler:
83.41 USD (79.23%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
79.23% (83.41 USD)
Kapital:
33.74% (11.51 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
NZDUSD 23
AUDUSD 19
USDCHF 17
USDJPY 16
NZDCAD 16
EURCAD 16
GBPUSD 16
USDCAD 15
EURUSD 15
GBPCAD 15
EURJPY 14
GBPJPY 14
AUDJPY 13
CHFJPY 13
AUDNZD 13
CADJPY 12
EURCHF 12
NZDCHF 12
GBPCHF 12
EURGBP 12
CADCHF 11
NZDJPY 11
EURAUD 10
AUDCAD 10
GBPNZD 8
EURNZD 6
GBPAUD 6
AUDCHF 3
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDUSD 4
AUDUSD 2
USDCHF -4
USDJPY -6
NZDCAD -1
EURCAD 10
GBPUSD 9
USDCAD 5
EURUSD -7
GBPCAD -9
EURJPY -7
GBPJPY -20
AUDJPY 0
CHFJPY 0
AUDNZD -1
CADJPY 1
EURCHF -13
NZDCHF -7
GBPCHF -14
EURGBP -8
CADCHF 2
NZDJPY -6
EURAUD 1
AUDCAD -2
GBPNZD -6
EURNZD -3
GBPAUD 1
AUDCHF 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDUSD 436
AUDUSD 286
USDCHF -270
USDJPY -729
NZDCAD -93
EURCAD 1.6K
GBPUSD 961
USDCAD 747
EURUSD -631
GBPCAD -1.2K
EURJPY -927
GBPJPY -2.9K
AUDJPY 14
CHFJPY 134
AUDNZD -145
CADJPY 286
EURCHF -976
NZDCHF -511
GBPCHF -1K
EURGBP -496
CADCHF 141
NZDJPY -914
EURAUD 199
AUDCAD -251
GBPNZD -826
EURNZD -428
GBPAUD 291
AUDCHF 68
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +9.47 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -6 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 12
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 27
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +24.14 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -50.44 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "RoboForex-ECN" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 1
TrioMarkets-Live Server
0.00 × 2
EuromarketFX-Live
0.00 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live9
0.00 × 4
ForexBrokerInc-Main
0.00 × 1
Afterprime-Live AP
0.00 × 7
TTCM-Live
0.00 × 2
CapitalComBY-Real
0.00 × 1
EurotradeSA-Live01
0.00 × 2
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.15 × 26
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
0.17 × 6
IronFXBM-Real4
0.24 × 153
TTCM-Live3
0.29 × 7
Axi-US07-Live
0.29 × 41
JustForex-Live
0.30 × 217
Exness-Real18
0.31 × 16
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.32 × 1620
UniverseWheel-Live
0.32 × 102
Just2Trade-Real2
0.33 × 386
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.34 × 41
RoboForexDE-ECN
0.34 × 90
Tickmill-Live10
0.35 × 110
ICMarkets-Live17
0.38 × 37
ICMarkets-Live3
0.38 × 269
RoboForexEU-ECN
0.38 × 1209
noch 523 ...
🌍 RF-FXTTS - RICCI FLOW FX TOPOLOGICAL TRADING SYSTEM 

A Living Market Ecosystem Experiment

This is not a classical trading signal account and not a promise of profit.

This account is a living experiment — a practical implementation of a topological trading ecosystem operating in real market conditions.

Here, we do not trade forecasts.
We observe how a system behaves under load.

Profit is secondary.
Understanding, structure, and resilience are primary.

Closed FX ecosystem means currency movements do not exist in isolation.
Strength in one currency is redistributed across others.
This system trades structure and balance across multiple pairs,
managing risk at the ecosystem level rather than per trade.

Core Idea (in simple terms)

The market is not a mechanism that can be precisely predicted.
The market is a dynamic system, similar to a natural ecosystem.

This account explores one fundamental question:

Can local tension within a system smooth out over time
if the system operates within clear and rigid risk boundaries?

If yes — the system is viable.
If not — the cycle is consciously terminated, and experience is gained.

Why an “ecosystem” and not a “strategy”

In classical trading:

  • each trade is evaluated in isolation,

  • each loss is treated as failure,

  • the goal is to be right.

In this system:

  • local errors are acceptable,

  • global balance is what matters,

  • the goal is viability, not perfection.

As in nature:
individual trees may fall —
the forest remains alive.

Fundamental Principles of the System

1. Forecasting is not the foundation

We do not attempt to predict the future.
Any signal is used only as a trigger, never as truth.

Decisions are driven by structure, not expectations.

2. Tension and cycle phase

Positions are opened only during the return phase of a cycle, when:

  • the market has previously accumulated tension,

  • momentum begins to weaken,

  • the structure shows signs of smoothing.

RSI in this system is not used as a classic overbought/oversold indicator.
It is used as a phase indicator, helping to identify
the moment when the system begins to return within the cycle
(reference zones: 40 / 60).

Candle patterns (Pin Bar, Engulfing, Star, Hammer)
serve as confirmation filters, not primary signals.

No return phase — no entry.
No structure — no trade.

3. Homogeneous ecosystem structure

  • All currency pairs are traded with equal position size,

  • under the same rules,

  • with no “special” currencies or favorites.

Stability is achieved through structure, not optimization.

The Poincaré Hypothesis — why it matters here

In simplified terms, the Poincaré hypothesis states:

If a system has no irreversible loops or “holes,”
it is topologically intact.

Within this account, that means:

  • there are no positions that cannot be closed,

  • there are no states without an exit,

  • every cycle can be completed without destroying the system.

If a system can always be brought back —
it is healthy.

Ricci Flow — how the system evolves over time

Ricci Flow describes how:

  • tension accumulates locally,

  • smooths out over time,

  • or turns into a singularity that must be removed.

In this system:

  • momentum and correlations represent tension,

  • time is the smoothing mechanism,

  • the global stop is surgery, not punishment.

If tension smooths out — the cycle completes.
If it does not — the cycle is consciously interrupted.

Antifragility — why errors are not the enemy

This system is not designed to avoid errors.
It is designed not to suffer from them.

  • local losses are acceptable,

  • global collapse is not,

  • an error is information, not failure.

Just as muscles grow under stress,
this system benefits from controlled pressure.

Technical Parameters (Transparent)

  • Initial deposit: 300 USD

  • Leverage: 1:500

  • Lot size: 0.01

Global cycle boundaries:

  • +10 % — positive cycle completion

  • – 50 % — forced cycle termination

Inside the ecosystem, every trade uses an ATR‑based Stop Loss, an ATR‑based Take Profit, and an automatic breakeven transfer. This creates a structural risk‑to‑reward ratio of approximately 1:3, which ensures local stability and supports the long‑term viability of the global cycle.

What it means to “join” this account

To join means:

  • to observe, not blindly copy,

  • to think, not wait for signals,

  • to participate in an experiment, not a promise.

This account is not for everyone.
It is for those who value meaning, not just results.

One-sentence summary

This account is a living ecosystem experiment,
where viability is defined by the ability of market tension
to smooth out within defined boundaries,
not by the correctness of individual trades.

About the System

RF‑FXTTS is a structural FX model that treats the market as a closed 8‑currency ecosystem, not 28 separate pairs. It tracks tension, symmetry, and cycle phases to understand whether the system is stabilising or approaching a boundary.

The system does not rely on prediction. Instead, it focuses on:

  • structural tension flow

  • ecosystem balance

  • clear global risk limits

Its goal is not “correct trades” but system viability — the ability of market tension to smooth out within defined boundaries.

🔷 Full documentation & source code: https://dzintars12.github.io/RF-FXTTS-Whitepaper/


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.26 13:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.19 08:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 14:05
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.25 21:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.24 20:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 19:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 10:51
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.24 10:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.24 09:51
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.24 09:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.24 08:51
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.24 08:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.23 14:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.23 14:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.23 14:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.23 14:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.23 14:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
