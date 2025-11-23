SignalsSections
Bounded Viability
Dzintars Ansons

Bounded Viability

Dzintars Ansons
0 reviews
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -43%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
312
Profit Trades:
140 (44.87%)
Loss Trades:
172 (55.13%)
Best trade:
9.47 USD
Worst trade:
-5.62 USD
Gross Profit:
204.32 USD (25 954 pips)
Gross Loss:
-247.69 USD (29 811 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (24.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
24.14 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.06
Trading activity:
59.72%
Max deposit load:
66.85%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
77
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.86
Long Trades:
145 (46.47%)
Short Trades:
167 (53.53%)
Profit Factor:
0.82
Expected Payoff:
-0.14 USD
Average Profit:
1.46 USD
Average Loss:
-1.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
27 (-50.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-50.44 USD (27)
Monthly growth:
-42.89%
Algo trading:
82%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
48.77 USD
Maximal:
50.44 USD (49.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.08% (50.44 USD)
By Equity:
27.60% (23.45 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDUSD 20
AUDUSD 18
USDCHF 15
EURCAD 15
USDJPY 14
NZDCAD 14
GBPUSD 14
EURUSD 14
GBPCAD 14
USDCAD 13
GBPJPY 12
AUDJPY 12
NZDCHF 11
CHFJPY 11
EURGBP 11
AUDNZD 11
EURJPY 10
CADJPY 10
GBPCHF 10
NZDJPY 10
EURCHF 9
CADCHF 9
EURAUD 9
AUDCAD 9
GBPNZD 5
GBPAUD 5
EURNZD 4
AUDCHF 3
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDUSD 6
AUDUSD 1
USDCHF -3
EURCAD 9
USDJPY -11
NZDCAD -1
GBPUSD 12
EURUSD -8
GBPCAD -6
USDCAD 7
GBPJPY -24
AUDJPY -2
NZDCHF -5
CHFJPY 1
EURGBP -7
AUDNZD -2
EURJPY -3
CADJPY -1
GBPCHF -7
NZDJPY -5
EURCHF -6
CADCHF 3
EURAUD 4
AUDCAD 0
GBPNZD -1
GBPAUD 4
EURNZD 1
AUDCHF 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDUSD 603
AUDUSD 167
USDCHF -225
EURCAD 1.4K
USDJPY -1.6K
NZDCAD -144
GBPUSD 1.3K
EURUSD -730
GBPCAD -687
USDCAD 990
GBPJPY -3.5K
AUDJPY -259
NZDCHF -420
CHFJPY 217
EURGBP -438
AUDNZD -312
EURJPY -276
CADJPY -39
GBPCHF -544
NZDJPY -758
EURCHF -455
CADCHF 254
EURAUD 674
AUDCAD 70
GBPNZD -69
GBPAUD 729
EURNZD 187
AUDCHF 68
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +9.47 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 27
Maximal consecutive profit: +24.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -50.44 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 1
TrioMarkets-Live Server
0.00 × 2
EuromarketFX-Live
0.00 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live9
0.00 × 4
ForexBrokerInc-Main
0.00 × 1
Afterprime-Live AP
0.00 × 7
TTCM-Live
0.00 × 2
CapitalComBY-Real
0.00 × 1
EurotradeSA-Live01
0.00 × 2
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.15 × 26
N1CapitalMarkets-Live
0.17 × 6
IronFXBM-Real4
0.24 × 153
TTCM-Live3
0.29 × 7
Axi-US07-Live
0.29 × 41
JustForex-Live
0.30 × 217
Exness-Real18
0.31 × 16
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.32 × 1620
UniverseWheel-Live
0.32 × 102
Just2Trade-Real2
0.33 × 386
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.34 × 41
RoboForexDE-ECN
0.34 × 90
Tickmill-Live10
0.35 × 110
ICMarkets-Live17
0.38 × 37
ICMarkets-Live3
0.38 × 269
RoboForexEU-ECN
0.38 × 1209
523 more...
 A live market ecosystem experiment  

This is not a traditional trading signal account, and it is not a promise of profit.

This account is a live experiment — a practical implementation of a trading ecosystem operating in real market conditions.

Here, we do not trade predictions.
We observe how a system behaves under stress.

Profit is secondary.
Understanding, structure, and stability are primary.

The Core Idea (in simple terms)

The market is not a machine that can be predicted precisely.
The market is a dynamic system, similar to a natural ecosystem.

This account explores one fundamental question:

Can local stress inside a system dissipate over time if the system has clear and firm boundaries?

  • If yes → the system is viable.

  • If no → the cycle is intentionally stopped, and we learn.

Why an “Ecosystem” and Not a “Strategy”?

In classical trading:

  • every trade stands alone,

  • every mistake is treated as failure,

  • the goal is to be right.

In this system:

  • local failures are allowed,

  • what matters is global balance,

  • the goal is viability, not perfection.

Just like in nature:

  • individual trees may fall,

  • the forest survives.

Fundamental Principles

1. Prediction Is Not the Foundation

We do not attempt to predict the future.
Prediction is used only as a trigger, never as truth.

2. Stress Is Necessary

Positions are opened only when the market shows stress:

  • RSI in the 40/60 zones,

  • confirmed by candle patterns.

No stress → no movement.
No movement → no information.

3. Homogeneous Structure

  • All pairs use the same lot size,

  • the same rules,

  • no “special” currencies or favorites.

Stability comes from structure, not optimization.

Poincaré Hypothesis — Why It Matters Here

In simple terms, the Poincaré hypothesis states:

If a system has no irreversible loops or holes, it is topologically whole.

In this account, that means:

  • no position must be held “at all costs”,

  • no state is unrecoverable,

  • every cycle can be closed without destroying the system.

If the system can always be “contracted back” — it is healthy.

Ricci Flow — How the System Evolves Over Time

Ricci flow describes how:

  • stress concentrates locally,

  • smooths out over time,

  • or becomes a singularity that must be removed.

In this account:

  • overbought/oversold states and correlations are stress,

  • time acts as the smoothing mechanism,

  • the global stop is surgery, not punishment.

If stress dissipates → the cycle completes.
If not → the cycle is intentionally terminated.

Antifragility — Why Errors Are Not the Enemy

This system is not designed to avoid mistakes.
It is designed to not be harmed by them.

  • Local losses are acceptable,

  • global collapse is not,

  • errors are information, not failure.

Like muscles growing from stress,
this system benefits from controlled disturbance.

Technical Setup (Transparent)

  • Initial deposit: $100

  • Leverage: 1:500

  • Lot size: 0.01

  • Global boundaries:

    • +10 USD → positive cycle completion

    • –100 USD → forced cycle termination

These are not prop-firm rules.
They are chosen to:

  • give the system room to evolve,

  • prevent destruction by single events,

  • allow observation of real dynamics.

What It Means to Join This Account

Joining means:

  • observing, not blindly copying,

  • thinking, not expecting signals,

  • participating in an experiment, not a promise.

This account is not for everyone.
It is for those who value meaning over immediacy.

One-Sentence Summary

This account is a live ecosystem experiment where viability is defined by stress dissipation within clear boundaries, not by the correctness of individual trades.


📘 Further Reading / Conceptual Background

This trading experiment is conceptually connected to the book
The Gospel of Financial Nirvana: The Path Out of the Wheel of Financial Samsara.

The book explores the idea that most participants in financial markets are trapped in a repetitive cycle of expectation, fear, gain, and loss — a financial analogue of samsara.
Instead of offering new prediction techniques or trading tricks, it focuses on why this cycle persists and how attachment to outcomes keeps traders locked inside it.

The ecosystem presented in this account reflects the same core insight:

  • markets cannot be controlled through prediction,

  • errors are unavoidable and necessary,

  • freedom comes not from winning every trade, but from structural clarity and defined boundaries.

Just as the book describes a path out of compulsive financial repetition, this system translates that idea into practice — by replacing prediction with structure, and control with viability.

For readers interested in the philosophical foundation behind this experiment, the book is available here:


👉 Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/Gospel-Financial-Nirvana-Wheel-Samsara-ebook/dp/B0FPXN788J


No reviews
2025.12.19 08:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 14:05
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.25 21:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.24 20:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 19:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.24 10:51
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.24 10:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.24 09:51
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.24 09:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.24 08:51
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.24 08:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.23 14:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.23 14:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.23 14:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.23 14:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.23 14:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
