货币 / MDB
MDB: MongoDB Inc - Class A
327.37 USD 6.60 (1.98%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MDB汇率已更改-1.98%。当日，交易品种以低点325.17和高点333.97进行交易。
关注MongoDB Inc - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MDB新闻
- MongoDB extends search capabilities to self-managed offerings
- 周期股将迎爆发？瑞银：经济过热预期正触发市场广度扩张 滞涨板块有望迎补涨行情
- MongoDB Stock Added To Analyst 'Best Ideas List' With 'AI Strategy Accelerating'
- MongoDB: Reacceleration Continues To Gather Pace (NASDAQ:MDB)
- Guggenheim将MongoDB股票目标价从310美元上调至400美元
- MongoDB stock price target raised to $400 from $310 at Guggenheim
- MongoDB Gains Momentum As AI Use And Cloud Platform Growth Accelerate: Analyst - MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)
- Wedbush将MongoDB股票目标价从300美元上调至400美元
- MongoDB stock price target raised to $400 from $300 at Wedbush
- MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) Presents at Piper Sandler 4th Annual
- MongoDB在Piper Sandler大会：拥抱人工智能推动未来增长
- MongoDB at Piper Sandler: Embracing AI for Future Growth
- 4 Software Stocks Climb Into Top Growth Ranks - DoubleVerify Holdings (NYSE:DV), Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)
- MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
- MongoDB at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic AI Focus
- Can MongoDB's Atlas Momentum Drive Upside in Subscription Revenues?
- MongoDB Stock: A Speculative Buy With Growth Potential (NASDAQ:MDB)
- Nvidia Goes AWOL As Funds Feast On Broadcom, Google, Palantir — And Much More
- PLTR, MDB, NVDA, AMD, CRWD: ‘AI Revolution Enters Next Growth Stage,’ Says Wedbush - TipRanks.com
- MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) Presents at Citi 2025 Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications
- MongoDB (MDB)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross
- MDB vs. NOW: Which Enterprise Software Stock is the Smarter Buy?
- Macquarie Sees Long-Term AI Potential in MongoDB (MDB), Neutral for Now
- ValuEngine Weekly Market Summary And Commentary
日范围
325.17 333.97
年范围
140.78 370.00
- 前一天收盘价
- 333.97
- 开盘价
- 333.90
- 卖价
- 327.37
- 买价
- 327.67
- 最低价
- 325.17
- 最高价
- 333.97
- 交易量
- 4.537 K
- 日变化
- -1.98%
- 月变化
- 5.60%
- 6个月变化
- 87.39%
- 年变化
- 20.31%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值