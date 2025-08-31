QuotesSections
Currencies / MDB
Back to US Stock Market

MDB: MongoDB Inc - Class A

329.50 USD 4.47 (1.34%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MDB exchange rate has changed by -1.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 325.17 and at a high of 333.97.

Follow MongoDB Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MDB News

Daily Range
325.17 333.97
Year Range
140.78 370.00
Previous Close
333.97
Open
333.90
Bid
329.50
Ask
329.80
Low
325.17
High
333.97
Volume
1.840 K
Daily Change
-1.34%
Month Change
6.29%
6 Months Change
88.61%
Year Change
21.10%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%