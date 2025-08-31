Currencies / MDB
MDB: MongoDB Inc - Class A
329.50 USD 4.47 (1.34%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MDB exchange rate has changed by -1.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 325.17 and at a high of 333.97.
Follow MongoDB Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
325.17 333.97
Year Range
140.78 370.00
- Previous Close
- 333.97
- Open
- 333.90
- Bid
- 329.50
- Ask
- 329.80
- Low
- 325.17
- High
- 333.97
- Volume
- 1.840 K
- Daily Change
- -1.34%
- Month Change
- 6.29%
- 6 Months Change
- 88.61%
- Year Change
- 21.10%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%