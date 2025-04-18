FBT: First Trust Amex Biotech Index Fund
今日FBT汇率已更改0.30%。当日，交易品种以低点187.46和高点188.61进行交易。
关注First Trust Amex Biotech Index Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
常见问题解答
FBT股票今天的价格是多少？
First Trust Amex Biotech Index Fund股票今天的定价为188.51。它在187.46 - 188.61范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为187.95，交易量达到17。FBT的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
First Trust Amex Biotech Index Fund股票是否支付股息？
First Trust Amex Biotech Index Fund目前的价值为188.51。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注9.87%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪FBT走势。
如何购买FBT股票？
您可以以188.51的当前价格购买First Trust Amex Biotech Index Fund股票。订单通常设置在188.51或188.81附近，而17和0.08%显示市场活动。立即关注FBT的实时图表更新。
如何投资FBT股票？
投资First Trust Amex Biotech Index Fund需要考虑年度范围141.37 - 190.42和当前价格188.51。许多人在以188.51或188.81下订单之前，会比较2.28%和。实时查看FBT价格图表，了解每日变化。
First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund的最高价格是190.42。在141.37 - 190.42内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪First Trust Amex Biotech Index Fund的绩效。
First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund股票的最低价格是多少？
First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund（FBT）的最低价格为141.37。将其与当前的188.51和141.37 - 190.42进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看FBT在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
FBT股票是什么时候拆分的？
First Trust Amex Biotech Index Fund历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、187.95和9.87%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 187.95
- 开盘价
- 188.36
- 卖价
- 188.51
- 买价
- 188.81
- 最低价
- 187.46
- 最高价
- 188.61
- 交易量
- 17
- 日变化
- 0.30%
- 月变化
- 2.28%
- 6个月变化
- 18.68%
- 年变化
- 9.87%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
- 4.06 M
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.00 M
- 实际值
- 1.5%
- 预测值
- 前值
- -0.2%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
- 1.182%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 1.650%