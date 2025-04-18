报价部分
FBT: First Trust Amex Biotech Index Fund

188.51 USD 0.56 (0.30%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日FBT汇率已更改0.30%。当日，交易品种以低点187.46和高点188.61进行交易。

关注First Trust Amex Biotech Index Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

常见问题解答

FBT股票今天的价格是多少？

First Trust Amex Biotech Index Fund股票今天的定价为188.51。它在187.46 - 188.61范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为187.95，交易量达到17。FBT的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

First Trust Amex Biotech Index Fund股票是否支付股息？

First Trust Amex Biotech Index Fund目前的价值为188.51。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注9.87%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪FBT走势。

如何购买FBT股票？

您可以以188.51的当前价格购买First Trust Amex Biotech Index Fund股票。订单通常设置在188.51或188.81附近，而17和0.08%显示市场活动。立即关注FBT的实时图表更新。

如何投资FBT股票？

投资First Trust Amex Biotech Index Fund需要考虑年度范围141.37 - 190.42和当前价格188.51。许多人在以188.51或188.81下订单之前，会比较2.28%和。实时查看FBT价格图表，了解每日变化。

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund的最高价格是190.42。在141.37 - 190.42内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪First Trust Amex Biotech Index Fund的绩效。

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund股票的最低价格是多少？

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund（FBT）的最低价格为141.37。将其与当前的188.51和141.37 - 190.42进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看FBT在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

FBT股票是什么时候拆分的？

First Trust Amex Biotech Index Fund历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、187.95和9.87%中可见。

日范围
187.46 188.61
年范围
141.37 190.42
前一天收盘价
187.95
开盘价
188.36
卖价
188.51
买价
188.81
最低价
187.46
最高价
188.61
交易量
17
日变化
0.30%
月变化
2.28%
6个月变化
18.68%
年变化
9.87%
23 十月, 星期四
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
前值
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
前值
14:00
USD
成品房销售额
实际值
4.06 M
预测值
前值
4.00 M
14:00
USD
成品房销售额月率 m/m
实际值
1.5%
预测值
前值
-0.2%
14:25
USD
美联储监管副主席Barr讲话
实际值
预测值
前值
17:00
USD
5年期TIPS拍卖
实际值
1.182%
预测值
前值
1.650%