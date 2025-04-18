QuotesSections
FBT: First Trust Amex Biotech Index Fund

188.51 USD 0.56 (0.30%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FBT exchange rate has changed by 0.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 187.46 and at a high of 188.61.

Follow First Trust Amex Biotech Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FBT stock price today?

First Trust Amex Biotech Index Fund stock is priced at 188.51 today. It trades within 187.46 - 188.61, yesterday's close was 187.95, and trading volume reached 17. The live price chart of FBT shows these updates.

Does First Trust Amex Biotech Index Fund stock pay dividends?

First Trust Amex Biotech Index Fund is currently valued at 188.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.87% and USD. View the chart live to track FBT movements.

How to buy FBT stock?

You can buy First Trust Amex Biotech Index Fund shares at the current price of 188.51. Orders are usually placed near 188.51 or 188.81, while 17 and 0.08% show market activity. Follow FBT updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FBT stock?

Investing in First Trust Amex Biotech Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 141.37 - 190.42 and current price 188.51. Many compare 2.28% and 18.68% before placing orders at 188.51 or 188.81. Explore the FBT price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the past year was 190.42. Within 141.37 - 190.42, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 187.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Amex Biotech Index Fund performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) over the year was 141.37. Comparing it with the current 188.51 and 141.37 - 190.42 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FBT moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FBT stock split?

First Trust Amex Biotech Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 187.95, and 9.87% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
187.46 188.61
Year Range
141.37 190.42
Previous Close
187.95
Open
188.36
Bid
188.51
Ask
188.81
Low
187.46
High
188.61
Volume
17
Daily Change
0.30%
Month Change
2.28%
6 Months Change
18.68%
Year Change
9.87%
23 October, Thursday
12:30
USD
Initial Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Continuing Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Existing Home Sales
Act
4.06 M
Fcst
Prev
4.00 M
14:00
USD
Existing Home Sales m/m
Act
1.5%
Fcst
Prev
-0.2%
14:25
USD
Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
5-Year TIPS Auction
Act
1.182%
Fcst
Prev
1.650%