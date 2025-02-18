AEF: abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc
今日AEF汇率已更改-0.15%。当日，交易品种以低点6.48和高点6.55进行交易。
关注abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
AEF新闻
常见问题解答
AEF股票今天的价格是多少？
abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc股票今天的定价为6.51。它在6.48 - 6.55范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为6.52，交易量达到55。AEF的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc股票是否支付股息？
abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc目前的价值为6.51。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注20.78%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪AEF走势。
如何购买AEF股票？
您可以以6.51的当前价格购买abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc股票。订单通常设置在6.51或6.81附近，而55和-0.46%显示市场活动。立即关注AEF的实时图表更新。
如何投资AEF股票？
投资abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc需要考虑年度范围4.43 - 6.60和当前价格6.51。许多人在以6.51或6.81下订单之前，会比较0.46%和。实时查看AEF价格图表，了解每日变化。
Abrdn Emerging Markets Ex-China Fund, Inc.股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Abrdn Emerging Markets Ex-China Fund, Inc.的最高价格是6.60。在4.43 - 6.60内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc的绩效。
Abrdn Emerging Markets Ex-China Fund, Inc.股票的最低价格是多少？
Abrdn Emerging Markets Ex-China Fund, Inc.（AEF）的最低价格为4.43。将其与当前的6.51和4.43 - 6.60进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看AEF在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
AEF股票是什么时候拆分的？
abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、6.52和20.78%中可见。
