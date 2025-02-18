- 개요
AEF: abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc
AEF 환율이 오늘 0.46%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 6.54이고 고가는 6.55이었습니다.
abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AEF News
자주 묻는 질문
What is AEF stock price today?
abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc stock is priced at 6.55 today. It trades within 6.54 - 6.55, yesterday's close was 6.52, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of AEF shows these updates.
Does abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc stock pay dividends?
abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is currently valued at 6.55. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 21.52% and USD. View the chart live to track AEF movements.
How to buy AEF stock?
You can buy abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc shares at the current price of 6.55. Orders are usually placed near 6.55 or 6.85, while 2 and 0.15% show market activity. Follow AEF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AEF stock?
Investing in abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 4.43 - 6.60 and current price 6.55. Many compare 1.08% and 26.20% before placing orders at 6.55 or 6.85. Explore the AEF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Abrdn Emerging Markets Ex-China Fund, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Abrdn Emerging Markets Ex-China Fund, Inc. in the past year was 6.60. Within 4.43 - 6.60, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 6.52 helps spot resistance levels. Track abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Abrdn Emerging Markets Ex-China Fund, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Abrdn Emerging Markets Ex-China Fund, Inc. (AEF) over the year was 4.43. Comparing it with the current 6.55 and 4.43 - 6.60 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AEF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AEF stock split?
abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 6.52, and 21.52% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 6.52
- 시가
- 6.54
- Bid
- 6.55
- Ask
- 6.85
- 저가
- 6.54
- 고가
- 6.55
- 볼륨
- 2
- 일일 변동
- 0.46%
- 월 변동
- 1.08%
- 6개월 변동
- 26.20%
- 년간 변동율
- 21.52%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 4.2%
- 훑어보기
- 4.3%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 84 K
- 훑어보기
- 22 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 62.2%
- 훑어보기
- 62.3%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.3%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 3.9%
- 훑어보기
- 3.7%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 98 K
- 훑어보기
- 38 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.8%
- 훑어보기
- 8.1%
- 활동
- 54.2
- 예측값
- 56.4
- 훑어보기
- 54.5
- 활동
- 53.6
- 예측값
- 55.0
- 훑어보기
- 55.4
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 424
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 549
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 266.7 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 103.0 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -172.5 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 23.4 K