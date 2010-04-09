Aurum Flow Matrix is an advanced XAUUSD volume intelligence indicator that detects buying, selling, and absorption zones. It displays zone strength, estimated flow, confidence, retest status, market bias, and the nearest active zone through a clean professional dashboard.



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Aurum Flow Matrix is a professional volume intelligence indicator developed for XAUUSD. It identifies high-activity price zones where unusual buying, selling, or absorption behavior may have occurred.

The indicator transforms broker volume and price activity into clear, easy-to-read zones, helping traders locate potential support, resistance, demand, and supply areas without overcrowding the chart.

Main Zone Types

Buy Cluster – potential demand created by strong buying pressure.

– potential demand created by strong buying pressure. Sell Cluster – potential supply created by strong selling pressure.

– potential supply created by strong selling pressure. Buy Absorption – selling pressure was absorbed and rejected by buyers.

– selling pressure was absorbed and rejected by buyers. Sell Absorption – buying pressure was absorbed and rejected by sellers.

Each zone includes useful information such as:

Estimated activity flow

Zone strength from 0 to 10

Confidence level

Zone status

Number of previous tests

Zone Status

Fresh – the zone has not yet been retested.

– the zone has not yet been retested. Tested Once – the zone has received one price retest.

– the zone has received one price retest. Tested Multiple Times – the zone may gradually lose strength.

– the zone may gradually lose strength. Exhausted – the zone has been tested repeatedly.

– the zone has been tested repeatedly. Broken – price has closed clearly beyond the zone.

Fresh, high-strength zones aligned with the market direction generally deserve the most attention.

Professional Dashboard

The compact dashboard displays:

Current market bias

Nearest active zone

Zone strength

Confidence level

Estimated flow

Zone status

Distance from current price

The dashboard can be hidden with the on-chart button.

Confirmation Candle

Aurum Flow Matrix highlights the candle associated with the detected zone using clear SMC-style colors. This allows the trader to identify the original reaction candle and understand where the zone was created.

Recommended Use

The indicator is optimized for XAUUSD and is best viewed on M5 for entry analysis. M15, M30, and H1 can also be used for broader market context.

A practical setup is:

Use the dashboard to identify the market bias.

Focus on fresh or lightly tested zones.

Prefer buy zones during bullish conditions.

Prefer sell zones during bearish conditions.

Wait for price rejection, momentum, or structure confirmation before entering.

Aurum Flow Matrix is not a direct buy or sell signal system. It is a professional decision-support tool designed to help traders locate important price areas and evaluate their quality.

Main Features

Designed for XAUUSD

Buy and sell volume clusters

Buy and sell absorption zones

Estimated activity flow

Strength and confidence scoring

Automatic zone lifecycle tracking

Nearest-zone detection

Market bias dashboard

Confirmation candle highlighting

Optional proximity alerts

Clean, non-overlapping chart design

Adjustable colors and visual settings

Hidden internal calculation parameters

Important Note

The displayed flow values are calibrated estimates based on broker-provided volume activity. They are not centralized exchange-reported order values. Data may vary between brokers and account types.

Trading involves risk. The indicator should be combined with proper risk management and additional confirmation before making trading decisions.