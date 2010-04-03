

XAU FRICTION OVERDRIVE

Negative-Friction Divergence AI | Absolute Repulsion Field (ARF)



XAU Friction Overdrive is a state-of-the-art Gold algorithmic trading engine built on a completely new physics-inspired concept: Negative-Friction Divergence.

In standard trading, when a breakout encounters heavy resistance (friction), momentum slows down. But in the Gold market, when institutional smart money traps retail traders, resistance fuels an explosive breakout. XAU Friction Overdrive detects this phenomenon. When price is soaring and facing massive resistance but volume refuses to drop, the EA triggers OVERDRIVE MODE, aggressively buying/selling with the momentum to profit from retail capitulation.



Coupled with the Absolute Repulsion Field (ARF)- Adaptive Grid, this EA offers unparalleled safety and aggressive compounding, all managed by a luxurious Heads-Up Display (HUD) right on your chart.



=== THE 3 PILLARS OF SUPREMACY ===

1. Multi-Timeframe Alignment (H1, M15, M5):

The EA uses a Structure Filter across multiple timeframes. It checks the H1 trend bias, filters through M15 structure, and executes with sniper precision on M5 volume spikes. This ensures every First Entry has a massive statistical edge.



2. Adaptive Order Management (ARF & Negative Friction):

Unlike fixed-step grids that blow accounts, this EA features Dynamic Step Expansion. If the trend is severe, the EA widens its safety net dynamically based on ATR. It waits for absolute Reversal Confirmation (Stochastic + Bollinger Bands) before adding recovery orders. Furthermore, the Hybrid Logic allows it to shift from Safe to Aggressive instantly.



3. Portfolio Control & Aegis Safety Net:

From our dashboard, you'll see massive volume with microscopic floating drawdowns. This is achieved via real-time Equity Safety Margins (Stage 1, 2, 3 DD Shield) and an automated mathematical Break-Even Line that secures profits tick-by-tick.



=== GOD-TIER PRESETS (BUILT-IN) ===

No need to load external .set files! XAU Friction Overdrive comes with 4 hardcoded God-Tier Presets. Just select them from the dropdown menu!



[PRESET 1] BALANCED EMPEROR (Recommended for $1,000+)

The ultimate balance of risk and reward. Uses ARF Recovery to defend capital while hunting Negative Friction breakouts.

- Risk: 0.3% Base / Max Spread: 40

- ARF Step: 150 pts / Grid Multiplier: 1.6x / Overdrive Multiplier: 2.0x

- DD Shield: 2.5% / 5.0% / 10.0%



[PRESET 2] CONSERVATIVE FORTRESS (Prop Firm Certified)

Engineered strictly for Prop Firms with a 5% Daily Drawdown limit. Disables the ARF Grid completely (SAR mode only) and uses ultra-wide safety metrics.

- Risk: 0.15% Base / ARF Disabled

- ARF Step: 250 pts / Grid Multiplier: 1.3x / Overdrive Multiplier: 1.5x

- DD Shield: 1.5% / 3.0% / 4.5%



[PRESET 3] AGGRESSIVE CONQUEROR (High Risk/High Return)

For personal accounts where massive compounding is the goal. Engages Overdrive at maximum multiplier.

- Risk: 0.5% Base

- ARF Step: 100 pts / Grid Multiplier: 2.5x / Overdrive Multiplier: 3.0x

- DD Shield: 5% / 10% / 20%



[PRESET 4] CENTURION START ($100 Micro Capital)

Specifically optimized for traders starting with $100. Uses minimum lot sizes , massive 350-point safety steps, and extreme DD shields.

- Base Lot: 0.01 Fixed

- ARF Step: 350 pts / Grid Multiplier: 1.5x / Overdrive Multiplier: 1.2x

- DD Shield: 10% / 20% / 30%