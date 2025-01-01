文档部分
MathCumulativeDistributionLognormal

通过mu和sigma参数，计算随机变量x的概率对数正态分布函数。出错情况下它返回NaN

double  MathCumulativeDistributionLognormal(
   const double  x,              // 随机变量值
   const double  mu,             // 期望值对数（平均对数）
   const double  sigma,          // 均方根偏差对数（对数标准偏差）
   const bool    tail,           // 计算标识，如果true，则计算不超过随机变量x的概率
   const bool    log_mode,       // 计算数值对数，如果log_mode=true，则返回概率的自然对数
   int&          error_code      // 存储错误代码的变量
   );

double  MathCumulativeDistributionLognormal(
   const double  x,              // 随机变量值
   const double  mu,             // 期望值对数（平均对数）
   const double  sigma,          // 均方根偏差对数（对数标准偏差）
   int&          error_code      // 存储错误代码的变量
   );

通过mu和sigma参数，计算随机变量数组x[]的概率对数正态分布函数。出错情况下它返回false。R语言的plnorm()模拟。

bool  MathCumulativeDistributionLognormal(
   const double&  x[],            // 随机变量值数组
   const double   mu,             // 期望值对数（平均对数）
   const double   sigma,          // 均方根偏差对数（对数标准偏差）
   const bool     tail,           // 计算标识，如果true，则计算不超过随机变量x的概率
   const bool     log_mode,       // 计算数值对数的标识，如果log_mode=true，则计算概率的自然对数
   double&        result[]        // 概率函数值数组
   );

通过mu和sigma参数，计算随机变量数组x[]的概率对数正态分布函数。出错情况下它返回false。

bool  MathCumulativeDistributionLognormal(
   const double&  x[],            // 随机变量值数组
   const double   mu,             // 期望值对数（平均对数）
   const double   sigma,          // 均方根偏差对数（对数标准偏差）
   double&        result[]        // 概率函数值数组
   );

参数

x

[in]  随机变量值。

x[]

[in]  随机变量值数组。

mu

[in] 期望值对数(log_mean)。

sigma

[in]  均方根偏差对数（对数标准偏差）。

tail

[in]  计算标识，如果true，则计算不超过随机变量x的概率。

log_mode

[in]  计算数值对数的标识。如果log_mode=true，则计算概率的自然对数。

error_code

[out]  存储错误代码的变量。

result[]

[out]  获得概率函数值数组。