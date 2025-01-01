- MathProbabilityDensityLognormal
- MathCumulativeDistributionLognormal
- MathQuantileLognormal
- MathRandomLognormal
- MathMomentsLognormal
MathCumulativeDistributionLognormal
通过mu和sigma参数，计算随机变量x的概率对数正态分布函数。出错情况下它返回NaN。
double MathCumulativeDistributionLognormal(
通过mu和sigma参数，计算随机变量数组x[]的概率对数正态分布函数。出错情况下它返回false。R语言的plnorm()模拟。
bool MathCumulativeDistributionLognormal(
通过mu和sigma参数，计算随机变量数组x[]的概率对数正态分布函数。出错情况下它返回false。
bool MathCumulativeDistributionLognormal(
参数
x
[in] 随机变量值。
x[]
[in] 随机变量值数组。
mu
[in] 期望值对数(log_mean)。
sigma
[in] 均方根偏差对数（对数标准偏差）。
tail
[in] 计算标识，如果true，则计算不超过随机变量x的概率。
log_mode
[in] 计算数值对数的标识。如果log_mode=true，则计算概率的自然对数。
error_code
[out] 存储错误代码的变量。
result[]
[out] 获得概率函数值数组。