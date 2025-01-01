- MathProbabilityDensityLognormal
MathCumulativeDistributionLognormal
確率変数xに対して、パラメータmu、sigmaを用いて対数正規分布の確率分布関数を計算します。エラーの場合は、NaNを返します。
double MathCumulativeDistributionLognormal(
double MathCumulativeDistributionLognormal(
bool MathCumulativeDistributionLognormal(
bool MathCumulativeDistributionLognormal(
パラメータ
x
[in] 確率変数の値
x[]
[in] 確率変数の値を持つ配列
mu
[in] 期待値の対数（対数平均）
sigma
[in] 二乗平均平方根偏差の対数（対数標準偏差）
tail
[in] 計算のフラグ。 true の場合、確率変数がx 以下である確率を計算する。
log_mode
[in] 値の対数を計算するためのフラグ。log_mode=trueの場合、確率の自然対数を計算する。
error_code
[out] エラーコードを格納する変数
result[]
[out] 確率関数の値を取得するための配列