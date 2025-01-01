MQL5参考标准程序库数学模糊逻辑Membership functionsIMembershipFunction GetValue IMembershipFunction 全部归属函数类的基本类。 声明 class CZ_ShapedMembershipFuncion : public IMembershipFunction 主题 #include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh> 继承体系 CObject IMembershipFunction 直接分支 CCompositeMembershipFunction, CConstantMembershipFunction, CDifferencTwoSigmoidalMembershipFunction, CGeneralizedBellShapedMembershipFunction, CNormalCombinationMembershipFunction, CNormalMembershipFunction, CP_ShapedMembershipFunction, CProductTwoSigmoidalMembershipFunctions, CS_ShapedMembershipFunction, CSigmoidalMembershipFunction, CTrapezoidMembershipFunction, CTriangularMembershipFunction, CZ_ShapedMembershipFunction 类方法 类方法 描述 GetValue 通过指定自变数计算归属函数值。 方法继承自类 CObject Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare GetValue GetValue