文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库数学模糊逻辑Membership functionsIMembershipFunction 

IMembershipFunction

全部归属函数类的基本类。

声明

   class CZ_ShapedMembershipFuncion : public IMembershipFunction

主题

   #include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>

类方法

类方法  

描述

GetValue

通过指定自变数计算归属函数值。

方法继承自类 CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare