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喜欢这个脚本？ 在MetaTrader 5客户端尝试它
1、类函数只有一个，没有额外变量。 使用前请申明类 CCheck
class CCheck { public: bool isNewBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period); };
2、程序内变量用于保存对应数据，历史柱变量需用静态修饰，以便数据保存
//--- Static variables used to save history bar time static datetime time_OldBar = 0; //--- used to save the latest bar time datetime time_NewBar = 0; //Latest bar time long var = 0; //Temporary variables
3、此处是获取最新柱时间的函数，使用此函数，系统运行最快，因此使用它。当其返回 False，函数并不会退出，如有需要可检查错误代码。
//--- SeriesInfoInteger() this function runs the fastest, so use it if(!SeriesInfoInteger(symbol,period,SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE,var)) { ResetLastError(); Print("Error in obtaining the latest bar time. Code：",GetLastError()); } else time_NewBar = datetime(var);
4、第一次使用的时候，将会对历史数据存放处进行赋初值，以便后续比较
//--- First function call, assign a value if(time_OldBar == 0) //static datetime time_OldBar { time_OldBar = time_NewBar; return(false); }
5、对比新旧时间柱，有不一样，则代表有新柱产生，返回true。时间相同，则没有新柱，返回false
//--- The time of new and old bar is different, it means there is a new bar, or is not a new bar if(time_OldBar != time_NewBar) { time_OldBar = time_NewBar; return(true); } else return(false);
6、使用方法：
Moving Average-RMA 相对移动平均线
Relative Moving Average (RMA) is a variant of EMA the factor is 1/periodLaguerre filter - no gamma with arrow
拉盖尔过滤器 - no gamma 基础上增加了买卖信号指示。
KYjiaoyi
以ama和rsi指标作为交易标准使用ONNX模型识别手写数字的示例
此EA不用于交易。使用标准Canvas库实现的简单面板允许您用鼠标绘制数字。经过测试的mnist.onnx模型用于识别数字。