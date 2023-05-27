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检查是否有新柱产生 - MetaTrader 5程序库

Xiang He
Xiang He

Xiang He

MT5自动化交易
不需要代理、平台、经济商推荐
4 代码 11 主题 91 评论
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已发布:
\MQL5\Include\
Check.mqh (3.96 KB) 预览
TestCCheck.mq5 (1.61 KB) 预览
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1、类函数只有一个，没有额外变量。 使用前请申明类 CCheck  

class CCheck
  {
public:
   bool              isNewBar(const string symbol,const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period);
   
  };


2、程序内变量用于保存对应数据，历史柱变量需用静态修饰，以便数据保存

//--- Static variables used to save history bar time
   static datetime time_OldBar = 0;   
   
//--- used to save the latest bar time
   datetime time_NewBar = 0;    //Latest bar time
   long     var = 0;            //Temporary variables

 

3、此处是获取最新柱时间的函数，使用此函数，系统运行最快，因此使用它。当其返回 False，函数并不会退出，如有需要可检查错误代码

//--- SeriesInfoInteger() this function runs the fastest, so use it
   if(!SeriesInfoInteger(symbol,period,SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE,var))
      {
      ResetLastError();
      Print("Error in obtaining the latest bar time. Code：",GetLastError());
      }
      else time_NewBar = datetime(var);


4、第一次使用的时候，将会对历史数据存放处进行赋初值，以便后续比较

//--- First function call, assign a value
   if(time_OldBar == 0)		//static datetime time_OldBar
     {
      time_OldBar = time_NewBar;
      return(false); 
     }


5、对比新旧时间柱，有不一样，则代表有新柱产生，返回true。时间相同，则没有新柱，返回false 

//--- The time of new and old bar is different, it means there is a new bar, or is not a new bar
   if(time_OldBar != time_NewBar)
     {
      time_OldBar = time_NewBar; 
      return(true); 
     }
     else return(false);


6、使用方法：


    Moving Average-RMA 相对移动平均线 Moving Average-RMA 相对移动平均线

    Relative Moving Average (RMA) is a variant of EMA the factor is 1/period

    Laguerre filter - no gamma with arrow Laguerre filter - no gamma with arrow

    拉盖尔过滤器 - no gamma 基础上增加了买卖信号指示。

    KYjiaoyi KYjiaoyi

    以ama和rsi指标作为交易标准

    使用ONNX模型识别手写数字的示例 使用ONNX模型识别手写数字的示例

    此EA不用于交易。使用标准Canvas库实现的简单面板允许您用鼠标绘制数字。经过测试的mnist.onnx模型用于识别数字。