void BuySignal( string SignalSirname, double &BuyArrow[], const int Rates_total, const int Prev_calculated, const double & Close [], const int &Spread[]) { static uint counter= 0 ; if (Rates_total!=Prev_calculated) counter= 0 ; bool BuySignal= false ; bool SeriesTest= ArrayGetAsSeries (BuyArrow); int index; if (SeriesTest) index= int (NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total- int (NumberofBar)- 1 ; if ( NormalizeDouble (BuyArrow[index], _Digits ) && BuyArrow[index]!= EMPTY_VALUE ) BuySignal= true ; if (BuySignal && counter<=NumberofAlerts) { counter++; MqlDateTime tm; TimeToStruct ( TimeCurrent (),tm); string text= TimeToString ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE )+ " " + string (tm.hour)+ ":" + string (tm.min); SeriesTest= ArrayGetAsSeries ( Close ); if (SeriesTest) index= int (NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total- int (NumberofBar)- 1 ; double Ask = Close [index]; double Bid = Close [index]; SeriesTest= ArrayGetAsSeries (Spread); if (SeriesTest) index= int (NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total- int (NumberofBar)- 1 ; Bid +=Spread[index]; string sAsk= DoubleToString ( Ask , _Digits ); string sBid= DoubleToString ( Bid , _Digits ); string sPeriod=GetStringTimeframe( ChartPeriod ()); if (SoundON) Alert ( "买入信号

卖家报价=" , Ask , "

买家报价=" , Bid , "

currtime=" ,text, "

交易品种=" , Symbol (), " 时段=" ,sPeriod); if (EMailON) SendMail (SignalSirname+ ": 买入信号提醒" , "买入信号位于 卖家报价=" +sAsk+ ", 买家报价=" +sBid+ ", 时间=" +text+ " 交易品种=" + Symbol ()+ " 时段=" +sPeriod); if (PushON) SendNotification (SignalSirname+ ": 买入信号位于 卖家报价=" +sAsk+ ", 买家报价=" +sBid+ ", 时间=" +text+ " 交易品种=" + Symbol ()+ " 时段=" +sPeriod); } } void SellSignal( string SignalSirname, double &SellArrow[], const int Rates_total, const int Prev_calculated, const double & Close [], const int &Spread[]) { static uint counter= 0 ; if (Rates_total!=Prev_calculated) counter= 0 ; bool SellSignal= false ; bool SeriesTest= ArrayGetAsSeries (SellArrow); int index; if (SeriesTest) index= int (NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total- int (NumberofBar)- 1 ; if ( NormalizeDouble (SellArrow[index], _Digits ) && SellArrow[index]!= EMPTY_VALUE ) SellSignal= true ; if (SellSignal && counter<=NumberofAlerts) { counter++; MqlDateTime tm; TimeToStruct ( TimeCurrent (),tm); string text= TimeToString ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE )+ " " + string (tm.hour)+ ":" + string (tm.min); SeriesTest= ArrayGetAsSeries ( Close ); if (SeriesTest) index= int (NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total- int (NumberofBar)- 1 ; double Ask = Close [index]; double Bid = Close [index]; SeriesTest= ArrayGetAsSeries (Spread); if (SeriesTest) index= int (NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total- int (NumberofBar)- 1 ; Bid +=Spread[index]; string sAsk= DoubleToString ( Ask , _Digits ); string sBid= DoubleToString ( Bid , _Digits ); string sPeriod=GetStringTimeframe( ChartPeriod ()); if (SoundON) Alert ( "卖出信号

卖家报价=" , Ask , "

买家报价=" , Bid , "

时间=" ,text, "

交易品种=" , Symbol (), " 时段=" ,sPeriod); if (EMailON) SendMail (SignalSirname+ ": 卖出信号提醒" , "卖出信号位于 卖家报价=" +sAsk+ ", 买家报价=" +sBid+ ", 时间=" +text+ " 交易品种=" + Symbol ()+ " 时段=" +sPeriod); if (PushON) SendNotification (SignalSirname+ ": 卖出信号位于 卖家报价=" +sAsk+ ", 买家报价=" +sBid+ ", 时间=" +text+ " 交易品种=" + Symbol ()+ " 时段=" +sPeriod); } } string GetStringTimeframe( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return ( StringSubstr ( EnumToString (timeframe), 7 ,- 1 )); }