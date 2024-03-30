Unknowingly, I have been profitable for ten consecutive months. Compared with the challenges of the past eight years, this time I feel more relaxed.





Could it be that my trading career has really gone through nine or eighty-one difficulties?





Yesterday I saw that a friend was planning to subscribe to my signal, and I was both happy and nervous at the same time. What makes you happy is being recognized by your friends; what makes you nervous is the fear of disappointing your friends.

Even if you have a mine at home, I recommend that you start with a small initial capital (for example, 1,000 US dollars).





