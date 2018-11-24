The first week of the EURUSD intraday trading trial was very effective.

The EURUSD has a weekly 145 (=1.1472-1.1327) point and catches more than 85 (=1.1430-1.1345) points profit.

There are now four weapons (last called strategy is not appropriate), two for offense and two for defense.

Offense means opening, jiacang and backhand.

Defence refers to the protection of existing positions.

That is, dynamic positions.

When it is dangerous, come out first, and then go in after the danger.

Between the one out and the one, keep the mind in the hands of the warehouse.

The next thing to do is to familiarize the trading rules with your heart.

Just like riding a bicycle, how to maintain balance is directed by the cerebellum.

Although it is called intraday trading, it can only be done within weeks.





Interested friends are welcome to subscribe and watch.

If you want to keep up with my mindset, it is recommended to subscribe as soon as possible.

The size of the venture capital should be carefully determined when subscribing, and the single interest mode should be adopted before the return of the venture capital.





Before it succeeds, consider it as a game or a joke.

If you can learn something from you, it is not fun.





Extend the concept of snowballs in the snowball.

The initial snowball this week is 1% of the account balance.

Because of this week's profit, the initial value of snowball will increase by 1% next week, which is 2% of the account balance.

That is, the profit of the week, the initial value of snowball will increase by 1% next week; the loss of the week, the initial value of snowball will decrease by 1% next week.

The minimum is 1% and the maximum is 30%.



