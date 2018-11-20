The net value of the "Let your profits run" signal this week returned to the account balance.

I hope that friends who have subscribed to this signal will do the same.

From the biggest drop of -51.9%, the net value doubled in 15 days, which is quite fast.

There was a chance to increase the position in September, and there was no increase. There were two chances to increase the position in October, only one time.

"When the cheetah is getting closer, are you excited or scared?" It was the mood at the time.