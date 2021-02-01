SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / SteadyRock Growth IFL EURUSD
Konstantinos Karantonis

SteadyRock Growth IFL EURUSD

Konstantinos Karantonis
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
379 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2018 53%
TickmillUK-Live03
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
Alım-satım stili değişti. Geçmişin bir kısmı istatistiklerden çıkarıldı. Sinyallerde büyüme nasıl hesaplanmaktadır?
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
4 359
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 953 (44.80%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
2 406 (55.20%)
En iyi işlem:
41.15 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-29.27 EUR
Brüt kâr:
8 708.68 EUR (637 159 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-8 459.24 EUR (616 844 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
23 (143.22 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
263.49 EUR (11)
Sharpe oranı:
0.03
Alım-satım etkinliği:
59.05%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
24.95%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
28
Ort. tutma süresi:
14 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.52
Alış işlemleri:
1 721 (39.48%)
Satış işlemleri:
2 638 (60.52%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.03
Beklenen getiri:
0.06 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
4.46 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-3.52 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
21 (-71.65 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-106.04 EUR (17)
Aylık büyüme:
13.00%
Yıllık tahmin:
157.67%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.38 EUR
Maksimum:
479.21 EUR (73.69%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
65.02% (479.21 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
12.44% (45.25 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 4143
XAUUSD 211
GBPUSD 5
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 621
XAUUSD -339
GBPUSD 2
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 31K
XAUUSD -10K
GBPUSD 68
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +41.15 EUR
En kötü işlem: -29 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 11
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 17
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +143.22 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -71.65 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "TickmillUK-Live03" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 2
OANDA-v20 Live
0.00 × 1
CapitalCityMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 2
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 2
Atom8-Live
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 2
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.00 × 1
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 2
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.04 × 27
ICMarkets-Live18
0.15 × 256
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.29 × 14
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.30 × 20
XM.COM-Real 17
0.32 × 124
MonetaMarkets-Live01
0.33 × 6
UniverseWheel-Live
0.33 × 12
ICMarkets-Live15
0.34 × 159
ICMarkets-Live04
0.34 × 197
ICMarkets-Live02
0.35 × 442
140 daha fazla...
TRADING AS IT SHOULD BE. Investment Of Life (IFL) strategies are based on long term investment logic and approach.
Such kind of strategies have checked and backtested on tick data from 2004 for their robustness,low risk and stability.
Strategies which have proven they work on real trading conditions. No fancy firework experts and indicators!
All strategies are own compiled and based on various technical indicators and other parameters.

Long term investment portfolio of strategies I have compiled based on various technical indicators and other parameters and backtested on tick data since 2004.

All opened trades have tight and specific stop loss and take profit levels.

Trades per month 90 to 120 

Max historical drawdown 20% 

Yearly estimated profit from 50% to 200% 

MINIMUM STARTING CAPITAL: 500 to 800

Friendly advice: USE EXACTLY THE SAME AS SIGNAL RISK


İnceleme yok
2025.07.28 14:27
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 0.12% of days out of 2591 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.17 08:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2023.04.04 03:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.04.03 17:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.04.03 02:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.04.02 16:43
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.03.31 17:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.03.30 20:07
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.03.30 16:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.03.24 19:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.07.16 18:22 2022.07.16 18:22:46  

New highly improved portfolio of strategies since June of 2022!!!

2022.05.30 01:16
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2022.05.03 14:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2022.04.27 10:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2022.04.05 19:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2022.04.04 20:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2022.03.28 14:33
Share of trading days is too low
2022.03.28 13:27
Share of trading days is too low
2022.03.28 11:15
Share of trading days is too low
2022.03.17 22:06
Share of trading days is too low
MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.