- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|4143
|XAUUSD
|211
|GBPUSD
|5
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|EURUSD
|621
|XAUUSD
|-339
|GBPUSD
|2
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|EURUSD
|31K
|XAUUSD
|-10K
|GBPUSD
|68
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "TickmillUK-Live03" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 2
|
OANDA-v20 Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalCityMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMCapital-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OneTrade-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 2
|
Atom8-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 2
|
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
|0.00 × 1
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.04 × 27
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.15 × 256
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.29 × 14
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.30 × 20
|
XM.COM-Real 17
|0.32 × 124
|
MonetaMarkets-Live01
|0.33 × 6
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.33 × 12
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.34 × 159
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.34 × 197
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.35 × 442
TRADING AS IT SHOULD BE. Investment Of Life (IFL) strategies are based on long term investment logic and approach.
Such kind of strategies have checked and backtested on tick data from 2004 for their robustness,low risk and stability.
Strategies which have proven they work on real trading conditions. No fancy firework experts and indicators!
All strategies are own compiled and based on various technical indicators and other parameters.
Long term investment portfolio of strategies I have compiled based on various technical indicators and other parameters and backtested on tick data since 2004.
All opened trades have tight and specific stop loss and take profit levels.
Trades per month 90 to 120
Max historical drawdown 20%
Yearly estimated profit from 50% to 200%
MINIMUM STARTING CAPITAL: 500 to 800
Friendly advice: USE EXACTLY THE SAME AS SIGNAL RISK
